Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd Expands Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of Singapore-Based Prisha Infotech

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19:Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd (BSE: 539895) | Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, a fast-growing multi-format food service company with a strong presence across South India, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Singapore based Prisha Infotech, for a total consideration of

$1,50,000 (USD One Lakh and Fifty Thousand Only) marking a strategic expansion into technology-enabled solutions for the food service and hospitality ecosystem.

The acquisition aligns with Spice Lounge Food Works Limited's long-term strategy of expansion, diversification and global presence. The integration of Prisha Infotech's software development and programming capabilities will strengthen the Company's digital foundation and enable access to international markets through Singapore.

Prisha Infotech brings expertise in enterprise software, digital platforms and technology solutions for consumer-facing businesses, supporting improved operational efficiency, customer engagement and data-driven decision-making across the Company's growing portfolio of brands and outlets.

This move underscores the Company's intent to embed technology deeply into its business model, driving innovation across supply chain management, point-of-sale systems, customer experience platforms and analytics-led operations. With this acquisition, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited strengthens its position as a technology-enabled hospitality platform, delivering scalable, efficient, and differentiated experiences across dine-in, delivery and emerging consumption formats.

Transaction Details

Nature of consideration: Cash

Cash Cost of acquisition: USD 150,000

USD 150,000 Shareholding acquired: 100%

100% Regulatory approvals: None required

None required Completion timeline: Within 12 months from execution of definitive agreements

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, Managing Director of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, said:

“The acquisition of Prisha Infotech Pte. Ltd. marks an important milestone in Spice Lounge Food Works Limited's growth journey. As the Company continues to scale its multi-brand food services platform, technology is increasingly becoming a critical enabler across operations, customer engagement and decision-making. The transaction aligns with the Company's long-term vision of building a future-ready, technology-driven hospitality business with a global outlook.

Prisha Infotech brings strong capabilities in enterprise software development, digital platforms and scalable technology solutions. Integrating these capabilities will enhance operational efficiency, strengthen supply chain visibility, improve point-of-sale and backend integrations and also enable more seamless and personalized customer experiences across dine-in, delivery and emerging consumption formats.

Beyond immediate operational benefits, the acquisition provides a robust foundation for building an in- house technology backbone that supports data-led decision-making, real-time analytics and faster innovation cycles. The Company views this move not merely as an acquisition, but as a strategic step toward embedding technology at the core of its business model, positioning Spice Lounge Food Works Limited as a technology-enabled hospitality platform focused on long-term scalability and value creation.”

About Prisha Infotech:

Incorporated on May 6, 2021, Prisha Infotech Pte. Ltd. operates in the IT and IT-enabled services space, specializing in software development and programming solutions. The company has demonstrated consistent revenue performance over the past three years, with reported turnover of:

USD 7.86 million in FY2025

USD 10.82 million in FY2024

USD 10.02 million in FY2023

Company Overview:

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited is a publicly listed food service company shaping India's next wave of dining innovation. With 75+ years of combined hospitality expertise and operations across 3 states, the company manages and scales 13+ outlets under leading global and home grown brands. Spice Lounge combines operational excellence, brand partnerships and technology-driven platforms to deliver consistent, high-quality dining experiences across casual, quick-service and fast-casual formats.

