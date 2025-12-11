Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. Stock Surges on Strong Financials and Strategic Acquisitions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited (SLFW) experienced a significant boost in its stock performance on Thursday, hitting a 5% upper circuit and closing at Rs 50.08 per share, an increase from its previous close of Rs 47.70. This surge was accompanied by a notable increase in trading volume, with a spurt of over 1.25 times on the BSE, signaling strong investor confidence.

The company, formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, is undergoing a strategic transformation, leveraging over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise to redefine India’s dining landscape. SLFW currently manages and scales more than 13 outlets across two states, featuring a portfolio of both global and homegrown brands. Their operational model emphasizes excellence and technology to ensure consistent, high-quality casual, quick-service, and fast-casual dining experiences.

A key driver of this strategic shift is SLFW’s foray into the experiential market through the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality, which operates popular venues like XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club. This move positions SLFW as a comprehensive lifestyle brand aiming to capture the affluent millennial and tourist demographic. Further bolstering its global ambitions, the company has authorized its Chairman to explore the acquisition of a majority stake in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, paving the way for a truly global platform.

Adding to the positive momentum, SLFW announced robust financial results for the second quarter (Q2FY26) and the first half (H1FY26) of the fiscal year. In Q2FY26, the company reported a substantial 157% increase in net sales to Rs 46.21 crore and a remarkable 310% jump in net profit to Rs 3.44 crore, when compared to the same period in the previous year (Q2FY25). The first half of FY26 also showcased impressive growth, with net sales rising by 337% to Rs 78.50 crore and net profit climbing by 169% to Rs 2.26 crore, against H1FY25. For the full fiscal year FY25, SLFW had posted net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore.

Furthermore, under the leadership of Chairperson Mr. Mohan Karjela, Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, a renowned international QSR brand specializing in chicken-based dishes. The company is set to spearhead the nationwide development, operations, and expansion of Wing Zone in India, employing a strategic blend of high-street outlets and cloud kitchens. The inaugural Wing Zone outlet is slated to open in Bangalore’s bustling Koramangala area in January 2026, with subsequent expansions planned for cities like Hyderabad and Chennai as part of a phased growth strategy, significantly strengthening SLFW’s footprint in the Indian QSR sector.

