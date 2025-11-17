Spice Lounge Food Works Soars with Stellar Q2 and H1FY26 Results, Stock Hits All-Time High

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited has announced outstanding quarterly and half-yearly results for FY26, marking a transformative period for the company. In Q2FY26, the company reported a remarkable 157 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales, reaching ₹46.21 crore, while net profit surged by 310 per cent to ₹3.44 crore compared to the same quarter last year. The momentum continued into the first half of FY26, with net sales rising 337 per cent to ₹78.50 crore and net profit growing 169 per cent to ₹2.26 crore over H1FY25. For the full year FY25, Spice Lounge Food Works achieved net sales of ₹105 crore and net profit of ₹6 crore, underscoring its robust growth trajectory.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, a publicly listed food service company with over 75 years of combined hospitality expertise, is rapidly emerging as a leader in India's next-generation dining innovation. The company currently manages and scales more than 13 outlets across two states under a portfolio of leading global and homegrown brands. Formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited, Spice Lounge leverages operational excellence, strategic brand partnerships, and technology to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences in casual, quick-service, and fast-casual formats, aiming to become the preferred choice for diverse dining across India.

The company's strong financial performance has been mirrored in the stock market, with shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Limited locking in a 5 per cent Upper Circuit on Monday, reaching an all-time high of ₹56.86 per share from its previous close of ₹54.16. The stock also touched a 52-week high of ₹57.73, with its 52-week low at ₹4.83. The company now boasts a market capitalization of over ₹3,900 crore and has delivered multibagger returns of over 1,000 per cent from its 52-week low and a staggering 4,750 per cent in the past five years.

Spice Lounge Food Works is making a strategic shift into India's experiential market by acquiring 100 per cent of Rightfest Hospitality, which operates popular venues such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club and hosts major entertainment events. This acquisition positions SLFW as an all-encompassing lifestyle powerhouse, targeting affluent millennials and tourists. Furthermore, the company's Chairman, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, has been authorized to evaluate a potential majority stake acquisition in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, aiming to establish a global platform for the company.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor