Spice Lounge Food Works Surges on Stellar Quarterly Results and Strategic Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Spice Lounge Food Works Limited experienced a significant upswing in its stock performance on Wednesday, with shares hitting a 5 percent upper circuit and closing at Rs 50.47, up from Rs 48.07. This surge follows the company’s announcement of exceptional financial results for the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2026, alongside a bold strategic move to significantly expand its footprint in India’s burgeoning experiential market.

The company’s second-quarter (Q2FY26) performance showcased remarkable growth, with net sales skyrocketing by an impressive 157 percent to Rs 46.21 crore, and net profit surging by 310 percent to Rs 3.44 crore when compared to the same period last year (Q2FY25). This momentum continued into the first half of fiscal year 2026 (H1FY26), where net sales saw a substantial increase of 337 percent to Rs 78.50 crore, and net profit grew by 169 percent to Rs 2.26 crore against H1FY25. For the full fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Spice Lounge Food Works reported net sales of Rs 105 crore and a net profit of Rs 6 crore.

Adding to the positive momentum, Spice Lounge Food Works is embarking on a transformative journey to become a lifestyle powerhouse by acquiring 100 percent of Rightfest Hospitality. This strategic acquisition brings renowned brands such as XORA Bar & Kitchen and SALUD beach club under the Spice Lounge umbrella, along with their expertise in hosting major entertainment events. This move is poised to immediately position the company as a dominant player in India’s high-growth experiential market, with a clear focus on affluent millennials and tourists. Further underscoring its global ambitions, the company’s Chairman, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, has been authorized to explore the acquisition of a majority stake in the international luxury dining group Blackstone Management LLC, aiming to secure a global platform for growth.

With over 75 years of combined hospitality experience, Spice Lounge Food Works, formerly Shalimar Agencies Limited, is dedicated to driving innovation in India’s dining landscape. The company currently operates and manages more than 13 outlets across two states, featuring a diverse portfolio of leading global and homegrown brands. By focusing on operational excellence, strategic brand partnerships, and the integration of technology, Spice Lounge aims to deliver consistently high-quality dining experiences across casual, quick-service, and fast-casual formats, striving to become the preferred dining destination throughout India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor