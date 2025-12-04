Spice Lounge Secures Master Franchise for Wing Zone; to Open First India Outlet in Koramangala, Bangalore

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4: Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd (BSE: 539895) | Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, is a fast-growing multi-format food service organization with a strong presence across South India. With over more than 75 years of combined hospitality expertise and a 500+ member team, the Company — which operates leading global homegrown brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, Wing Zone, Blaze Kebabs, Tortilla, and the subsidiary TekSoft Systems Inc. — today announced that the Company has secured the exclusive Master Franchise rights for Wing Zone, an internationally recognised quick service restaurant (QSR) brand renowned for its chicken-based offerings and flavour-forward menu innovation.

Wing Zone, established globally with a strong footprint across multiple international markets, is known for its signature sauces, bold flavours and premium-quality chicken products. With this acquisition, Spice Lounge Food works Ltd. will lead the development, operations and nationwide expansion of Wing Zone in India.

Under the leadership of Chairperson Mr. Mohan Karjela, the Company plans to introduce Wing Zone to consumers across India through a strategic mix of high-street outlets and cloud-kitchen formats, enabling strong accessibility and scalable growth.

As part of its initial rollout phase, the Company will launch India's first Wing Zone outlet in Koramangala, Bangalore, in January 2026. Koramangala, widely regarded as one of Bangalore's most vibrant food and beverage destinations, offers a high concentration of young consumers, strong footfall, and a well-established QSR ecosystem, making it a compelling location for the brand's India debut.

Following the Koramangala launch, Spice Lounge Food works Ltd. intends to expand Wing Zone's presence with additional outlets across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, with further rollout planned in other major cities as part of a structured, multi-phase expansion strategy.

This acquisition aligns with the Company's broader vision to strengthen its presence in the fast- growing Indian QSR sector and build a diversified, multi-brand food service portfolio with strong long- term growth potential.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairperson and Director of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to bring Wing Zone to India and believe this partnership marks an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy. The Indian QSR market is experiencing strong momentum, driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising urbanisation and increasing adoption of global food formats. Wing Zone's internationally acclaimed flavours, paired with our operational expertise, position us well to capture this opportunity.

Our launch in Koramangala, Bangalore, is only the beginning. We have a clear roadmap for expansion across key metros through a combination of high-street stores and cloud kitchens, ensuring both

accessibility and scalability. This acquisition further strengthens our vision of building a diversified multi-brand portfolio and reinforces our commitment to becoming a leading player in India's fast- growing food services sector.”

