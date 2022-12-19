Spice up your Crypto Portfolio with presale coins: Buy Big Eyes Coin now while Binance and Unus Sed Leo lose their sparkle

Since 2009, cryptocurrencies have significantly changed the financial market, and people have made a lot of money during that time. Unfortunately, many new cryptocurrencies are scams and turn out to be rug-pulls due to sponsorships and inadequate planning. But with Binance Coin (BNB), and UNUS SED LEO (LEO), you can make massive profits in the future. The team will combine activism with blockchain technology. Moreover, 5 per cent of the BIG Tokens will be donated to charity organizations to preserve aquatic life.

Binance Coin (BNB) - Utility Token for Discounted Trading Fees

A DeFi protocol is used as a utility token for Binance exchange while allowing users to pay for transactions and trading fees at lower rates than they would be with other tokens. Binance Coin (BNB) is designed on the Ethereum blockchain and uses ERC-20 tokens, which may store and hold value. This token fuels cryptocurrency platforms and operations to create a sustainable ecosystem.

It uses a Proof-of-Stake Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism, and every 24 hours, the top 21 users who staked the most significant amount of BNB are chosen to validate the blocks on the network for a day. Binance Coin (BNB) exchange-specific services like the Binance Earn platform, Binance Visa Card, Binance Smart pool, and a LaunchPad where users can host new and emerging blockchain projects and API interfaces. Binance Coin (BNB) claims to process 1.4 million transactions in a second and boasts high security and safety standards with multi-clustered and multi-tier architecture.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) - Latest Token to Bitfinex Saga

Utility token designed to extend capabilities of platform users and services to iFinex, the parent company of Bitfinex. It allows token holders to enjoy great discounts from all crypto exchanges within the platform; the greater the holder level, the more discounts will be enjoyed. Discounts also include taker fee reductions, lending fee reductions, and withdrawal and deposit discounts.

Aside from a discount token, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) serves as a marketplace token, and holders on the platform can use this token to access numerous products available on iFinex. Moreover, it exists on a double blockchains platform which includes EOS and Ethereum blockchains and offers faster transactions of crypto assets.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): New Face of Meme Coins

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme cryptocurrency that plans to create wealth and values the contribution of community members. It is a decentralized platform that distinguishes itself from other meme coins by offering unique features and real-life applications. The project has begun its charitable efforts and has donated to many nature conservation charity organizations, including FTPF and Sea Shepherd. Big Eyes Coin's (BIG) roadmap is developing quickly and boasting impressive growth. BIG Token will help in facilitating ecosystem activities and transactions on its swap.

How to buy a Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the ultimate meme platform, and crypto traders are getting their hands on the token during the presale stage. To be a part of this amazing community, follow the steps below:

1. Make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser. If you are purchasing tokens from mobile, it is recommended to buy using a MetaMask wallet for a smoother experience.

3. Once the coin is officially launched, you can claim your token by visiting the website: and clicking on the "claim" button.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

