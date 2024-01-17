SpiceJet urges travellers to check flight status due to low visibility

New Delhi, Jan 17 Airline SpiceJet issued a notice on Wednesday advising passengers in Delhi and 19 other cities to monitor their flight status due to anticipated low visibility conditions.

"#WeatherUpdate (18th Jan'24): Due to the expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Varanasi (VNS), Gorakhpur (GOP), Patna (PAT), Bagdogra (IXB), Darbhanga (DBR), Guwahati (GAU), and Kolkata (CCU), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via our website," said the airline on X.

Over 110 international and domestic flights were delayed while around 25 were cancelled from 11 p.m. on Tuesday to 9 a.m. on Wednesday as a thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi, as per airport sources.

The weatherman said that the visibility at Palam dropped to 300 metres at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, which continued over the night and at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday it was 600 metres.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue to prevail over north India during the next 4-5 days.

