SpiceJet's market share continues to drop, while IndiGo's rises, DGCA data shows

New Delhi [India], September 13 : The market share of SpiceJet airline has dipped to 2.3 percent share of India's domestic aviation market, the monthly report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed on Friday.

Airlines in India carried 1054.66 lakh passengers during the January-August 2024 period, a marked increase of 4.82 per cent. In the same period of last year, the airlines carried 1006.16 lakh passengers.

On a monthly basis, the airlines carried 5.70 per cent more of passengers.

The report showed that in January, SpiceJet had a market share of 5.6 per cent and since then it has continuously fallen, and in August, it was 2.3 percent. While IndiGo has a market share of 62.4 percent, Air India has 14.7 percent, Air India Express 5.3 percent, and Vistara has 10.3 percent.

In August, the maximum number of passenger complaints were recorded against SpiceJet at 16.1 percent Air India at 1.5 percent and IndiGo at a mere 0.2 percent.

Most of the complaints were about flight problems, followed by baggage and refund-related issues, as per the DGCA report.

In On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines at four metro airportsBangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, Akasa Air performed best with 71.3 per cent, while Vistara 68.6 percent, Indigo 66 per cent, and SpiceJet 31 percent.

The reasons for the delay have been analysed in the DGCA report. It has been found that the majority of delays have been attributed to 'to'reactionary', followed by ATC and operations-related.

During August 2024, a total of 1031 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

The highest number of complaints were made against SpiceJet (437), Air India (294) and IndiGo (135). All of the complaints have been addressed and closed.

