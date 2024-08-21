Spices Board all set to increase cardamom productivity, export of spices

Kochi, Aug 21 The Spices Board, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is all set with a transformative scheme aimed at significantly enhancing the export of spices and value-added spice products as well as improving the productivity of cardamoms and upgrading the post-harvest quality of spices across India for export, a statement said on Wednesday.

Various programmes rolled out under the scheme 'Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development (SPICED)' will be implemented during the remaining period of the 15th Finance Commission cycle, till FY 2025-26, with a total approved outlay of Rs 422.30 crore.

In the statement, the Board said that the SPICED scheme is expected to facilitate value addition and to drive innovation and sustainability in the spice sector by introducing new sub-components/programs like the Mission Value Addition, Mission Clean and Safe Spices, promotion of GI spices, and support for entrepreneurship through Spice Incubation Centres.

The programmes under the components such as "improving the productivity of cardamom" and "post-harvest quality upgradation of spices" are specifically designed to empower farmer groups, including Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in key spice-growing regions. These groups will be prioritised for post-harvest improvement of spices, with targeted assistance provided to enhance the creation of an exportable surplus of spices, in compliance with the applicable food safety and quality standards.

The program for cardamom focuses on increasing the productivity of both small and large cardamom through replanting efforts, production of quality planting material, developing water sources, and adopting micro-irrigation systems.

Additionally, there are programmes to promote weather-based insurance to protect farmers' interests. Similarly, post-harvest quality improvement of spices is addressed through programs such as Mission Clean and Safe Spices through post-harvest improvement by groups in identified clusters, promotion of sustainable production and certification systems and extension advisory services.

In a move to further strengthen value addition in the spice sector, the Board is introducing components such as enhancing capacities for market expansion, trade promotion, and technological interventions.

To strengthen trade promotion efforts, programmes have been designed to support participation in international fairs, buyer-seller meets, and for promotion of GI-tagged spices in domestic and global markets.

While exporters with a valid Certificate of Registration as Exporter of Spices (CRES) are eligible for assistance under these programmes, preference will be given to first-time applicants, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), etc. Receipt and processing of applications under the scheme SPICED are online.

Spices Board officials will support the growers in submitting the application through the online portal, if required. Scheme activities will be geo-tagged and fund availability, the status of applications under different components, the list of beneficiaries, etc. will be published on the Board’s website for better transparency. This multifaceted scheme underscores the Board’s commitment to bolstering India’s spice industry, improving farmer livelihoods, and solidifying India’s position as a global leader in spice production, processing, and export.

