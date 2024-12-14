Spices, Style, and Soul: Flavors of India Come Alive At Bharat Mandapam

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], December 14: Get ready for a spectacular celebration of India's culinary and cultural brilliance as the Flavours of India Conclave 2024 unfolds at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, on December 16, 2024. Organized by the Sarva Rithu Seva Foundation, the conclave will feature some of the leading names in the industry. The SRS foundation is officially registered with Niti Aayog, the esteemed Government of India body. Sponsored by Darwin Platform Group of Companies and Powered by Pernod Ricard India, this grand event will highlight the diverse flavors, vibrant textiles, and rich musical traditions of India. YourSay Network Private Limited is the official Social Media Partner, ensuring every moment resonates far and wide.

Adding gravitas to the occasion, Shehzad Poonawalla will grace the conclave as a special dignitary, lending his insights and support to this celebration of India's heritage.

A Culinary Spectacle Like No Other

The culinary section of the conclave will be a feast for the senses, with India's finest chefs, restaurateurs, and food entrepreneurs sharing their expertise and love for Indian flavors. Notable participants include:

- Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi (Karigari)

- Sagar Daryani (Wow Momos)

- Aseem Grover (Big Chill)

- Thomas Fenn (Mahabelly)

- Rahul Singh (Beer Cafe)

- Manpreet Singh (Zen)

- Vishnu Shankar (Adyar Ananda Bhawan)

- Zorawar Kalra (Farsi Cafe, Papaya Swan, and Bo Tai)

- Kabir Suri (Mamagoto, Dhaba)

- Amit Bagga (Daryaganj)

- Chef Sushanto Sengupta (6 Ballygunge Place)

- Sharad Batra (Cafe Delhi Heights)

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of Zomato, and other industry leaders will also be present at the Conclave.

Guest Lineup:

Political dignitaries and public figures gracing the event include:

1. Rajat Sharma

2. Navika Kumar

3. Giriraj Singh

4. Chirag Paswan

5. Dr. Mohan Yadav

6. Gajendra Shekhawat

7.Ravneet Singh Bittu

8. Savitri Thakur

9. Jitendra Singh

10.Sushri Bansuri Swaraj

11.G. Kishan Reddy

12. Milind Deora

13. Tejasvi Surya

14. Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi

15. Manoj Tewari

16. Malini Awasthi

17. Smita Prakash

18.Dharmendra Pradhan

19. Mansukh Mandaviya

20. Dr. Sambit Patra

21. CM Haryana Nayab Saini

Weaving Magic with Textiles

The textile showcase will highlight India's extraordinary craftsmanship, sustainable fabrics, and innovative designs. Esteemed names in the fashion world will bring their expertise to the fore:

- Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI

- Amit Agarwal, Fashion Designer

- Sidhant Keshwani, Fashion Designer

- Akhilesh Pahwa, Fashion Designer

- Monica Shah, Fashion Designer

This segment aims to connect Indian artisans and designers to global markets while celebrating the elegance of India's textile heritage.

A Holistic Celebration of India

More than a culinary and textile showcase, the conclave is a tribute to India's spirit of unity in diversity. With mesmerizing performances by Ayaan Ali Khan, Malini Awasthi, Jasbir Jassi, and Gavie Chahal, the event is set to capture the essence of India's vibrant culture.

A day filled with food, fashion, and music, the Flavors of India 2024 conclave will stand as a testament to India's innovative spirit and timeless traditions.

