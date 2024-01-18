Spiritual and Health Leaders of India Unite in Praise of Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace

Health Presso

Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18: On the final evening of the Assembly of 10,000 for World Peace, several of India's spiritual and health leaders joined the thousands gathered at Hyderabad's Kanha Shanti Vanam to celebrate the achievements of the Assembly and honor its convener, Dr Tony Nader, the neuroscientist who is the successor to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

Sri Karunamayi, affectionately known to her followers as "Amma," was joined by Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organization, to bless the Assembly participants and the technologies of consciousness they had showcased for establishing world peace.

Meditation Is the Best Medication.

Amma's message was simple: "Meditation is the best medication," she said. "All problems can be addressed by practicing meditation twice a day."

Coherent Brain Functioning

At the Assembly, the 10,000 experts engaged in long sessions, morning and evening, of Maharishi's Transcendental Meditation and advanced TM-Sidhi programs not to talk about peace but to actually create it. A highlight of the Assembly was a dramatic demonstration of brain-wave coherence using EEG (electroencephalography). Scientists showed how the practice produces immediate coherence in brain functioning in an individual that is then instantaneously and enormously enhanced by the meditation of thousands of practitioners gathered in the same location.

The researchers noted that fifty-four studies published in peer-reviewed journals and professional conference proceedings have already established the power of these consciousness technologies to radiate a powerful influence of coherence and peace throughout society, significantly reducing crime, violence, terrorism, and war and strengthening positive trends even among those who do not practice the technologies. This is called the Maharishi Effect, because Maharishi predicted it more than sixty years ago.

Uniting Science with Spirituality

Amma is globally revered as a living saint the embodiment of divine motherly love and a humanitarian, peace leader, and spiritual teacher. In her talk, Amma emphasized the importance of "uniting of science with spirituality for unity and sustainability in this new millennium, exactly as Dr Nader is doing as he leads the TM organizations throughout the world."

Dr Nader commented, "Just as dear Amma Ji said, no drop of love is ever wasted. Every moment anyone transcends even for a moment, they are giving nectar to the world."

Dr Nader then reviewed how, as the decades passed and the transcendence of the TM experts deepened, scientists started to investigate from an objective level the extraordinary value of this subjective experience.

He said, "We are only a few in the world that transcend the way we do. This knowledge started under the banner of the Spiritual Regeneration Movement. As it became known, it was found to be wonderfully effective. As Amma Ji said, more than 750 empirical studies on Transcendental Meditation have now verified scientifically the enormous value of this simple knowledge of transcending for every area of life."

All Groups Desirous of Peace Must Work Together

The All India Imam Organization led by Dr Imam Ilyasi is the largest organization of imams in the world and the largest Muslim organization in India. He speaks for the half a million imams in India and is a religious and spiritual guide of the two hundred and ten million Indian Muslims.

After garlanding Dr Nader, Dr Imam Ilyasi said, "All of you are an inspiration to the world. You come from all countries, all religions, and all walks of life, and you share in the practice of these powerful consciousness technologies. I salute you and the outstanding example of togetherness you have demonstrated here."

Dr Nader commented, ""Maharishi always wanted enlightenment for everyone. Vasudhaiva kutumbakam 'the world is my family' this was his reality. And where would this be done? Maharishi always felt it would be done in India, the land of the Veda that Bharat would do it. And now this is really taking shape."

Dr Nader continued, "Maharishi saw that Veda, pure knowledge, would do it. And when we truly look into what Veda is, we realize it's the laws of nature that are incarnated in every one of us: that each one of us is Veda. In this sense, though we come from 139 different countries, we all are from the land of the Veda. We have now carried this objectively verified supreme knowledge back to the land of the Veda as an offering of support to humanity and beyond humanity to all aspects of life."

A Very Real Possibility: Creating World Peace through the Maharishi Effect

Further honor was done the assembly by Dr Devendra Triguna, President of the All India Ayurvedic Congress and Vice President of Central Council of Indian Medicines, which is a Government of India nodal agency. Dr Triguna is former honorary physician to the President of India, and the Government of India has awarded him with both the Padma Bhushan, its third highest civilian honor, and the Padma Shri, its fourth highest honor.

Dr Triguna told the Assembly, "Because of the tireless work over fifty years of His Holiness Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Ayurveda is now a household word throughout the world. And I know that many of you gathered here had important involvement in that achievement. Your efforts have demonstrated the possibility of a creating a disease-free society through the preventive approach of India's ancient system of natural medicine. And now your assembly has demonstrated the very real prospect of peace through the Maharishi Effect."

Bringing the Assembly's Achievements to the Leaders of Every Country

Many of the more than 10,000 Assembly participants, upon returning home in the coming weeks, will be carrying the message of the Assembly to the leaders of their countries.

In concluding the Assembly, Dr Nader said, "We celebrate a grand feeling of wholeness. Tonight, we have seen great leaders coming together from one tradition of belief to another tradition of belief, from one understanding to another understanding coming together with the flag of total knowledge to create a world that will satisfy Maharishi's enlightened vision.

"Before he departed this life, Maharishi said, 'The future is bright and that is my delight.' In this assembly, we have seen the beginning of what will make the future really bright. As this knowledge of transcending is acknowledged more and more, as this light spreads, the darkness cannot stand. As is said beautifully in Bharat, Satyameva Jayate, 'that which is sattvic, that which is good and right and true that will always win.' Because, ultimately, only what sustains and maintains will be fully adopted.

"We stand today on this grand platform of supreme knowledge. I urge all the leaders of the world not to delay. Adopt this knowledge, create groups just like this Assembly of 10,000, and usher in a bright new era of world prosperity and peace."

