Spiritual Startup Divinelane Sells Over 53,000 Products as 1 in 5 Customers Become Brand Advocates

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Pune-based startup Divinelane has achieved a remarkable milestone, selling over 53000 Rudraksha and gemstones in its first year of operation. This impressive feat highlights the company's rapid ascent in the spiritual jewellery market and its ability to meet the growing demand for authentic, spiritually significant products.

Even more notable is DivineLane's success in cultivating a loyal customer base. While many customers visit the brand organically, the company reports that word-of-mouth publicity is responsible for over 42,000 visitors joining the customer base. Furthermore, one in five customers refer friends and family to their services, a testament to the high level of satisfaction and trust they've built in a short time.

This exceptional growth has fueled ambitious expansion plans for Divinelane. The company opened its second office in Pune in February 2024 and has announced plans to launch offline retail stores by the end of the year, marking a significant step in its evolution from an online-only platform to a multi-channel retailer.

Founded in 2021 by Vipul Soni, a third-generation jeweller, and Aditya Kachave, an IIT graduate, Divinelane has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the spiritual jewellery market. Throughout the second and third years, the gemstone brand experienced exponential growth, resulting in over 1.5 times the revenue it incurred during its inception.

The company's success lies in its innovative approach to bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern convenience.

"Currently, no other organised gemstone player in India is making a market as we are, making Divinelane the market leader. Our vision was to make authentic spiritual jewellery and guidance accessible to everyone," says Vipul Soni, co-founder of DivineLane. "Combining my family's gemstone expertise with Aditya's tech-savvy approach, we've created a platform that resonates with people seeking genuine spiritual products in the digital age."

DivineLane's unique selling proposition is its free gemstone consultancy service, provided by some of India's top astrologers. This personalised approach ensures customers receive guidance tailored to their needs, fostering trust and satisfaction.

The company's commitment to quality and authenticity has led to multiple stock-outs, indicating the high demand for their products. As the spiritual jewellery market in India continues to grow, DivineLane is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend.

"We're not just selling jewellery; we're offering a pathway to spiritual wellbeing," explains Aditya Kachave, co-founder. "Our technology enables us to connect customers with expert astrologers, ensuring they find the right gemstone for their journey. It's this combination of authenticity and accessibility that sets us apart."

With its impressive performance in past years and clear vision for the future, DivineLane is poised to continue its upward trajectory. The brand is preserving and promoting India's rich spiritual heritage while making it accessible to a modern audience through technology and expert guidance.

