SPJIMR announces 100% final placements for the PGDM and PGDM (BM) Class of 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) successfully concluded the final placement process for its flagship two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management Business Management (PGDM(BM)) Class of 2026, achieving 100% placements for its largest-ever batch of 356 participants, with strong compensation outcomes and broad-based recruiter participation. Highest CTC: INR 75 LPA | Median CTC: INR 32.85 LPA | Average CTC rises to: INR 33.75 LPA.

This year's results are particularly noteworthy: the average CTC increased to INR 33.75 LPA despite the batch size rising to 356, and the median CTC rose to INR 32.85 LPA. These outcomes, delivered in a selective and evolving hiring environment, reaffirm the sustained confidence that leading organisations place in SPJIMR talent.

Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said, "In an increasingly complex world, businesses need leaders who understand the intersection of profit and purpose. The Class of 2026 has demonstrated that they possess the unique ability to drive business growth while remaining socially sensitive and grounded. The enthusiasm shown by our recruiting partners is a testament to the relevance of our 'Non-Classroom Learning' pedagogy."

The institute continued to attract top-tier recruiters across Consulting, FMCG, BFSI, General Management, Product, and Technology roles, reflecting SPJIMR's strong industry relationships and the proven capabilities of its students. The placement season also witnessed robust PPO conversions, increased recruiter diversity, and a balanced spread of roles, reinforcing SPJIMR's position as one of India's most trusted campuses for management hiring.

Placement outcomes | Class of 2026

* Highest CTC: INR 75 LPA

* Average CTC: INR 33.75 LPA

* Median CTC: INR 32.85 LPA

* Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs): 46% of the batch

* Top 50% Average: INR 39 LPA

* Top 25% Average: INR 43.75 LPA

* Companies participated: 80

* New recruiters: 31

Compensation highlights

* 15% of offers >= INR 40 LPA

* 31% of offers >= INR 35 LPA

* 68% of offers >= INR 30 LPA

* 94% of offers >= INR 25 LPA

Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean, Full-time Programmes, said, "The successful completion of this placement season speaks volumes about the agility and resilience of our participants. By immersing our students in diverse environmentsfrom rural internships to global fast trackswe prepare them to navigate uncertainty. The Class of 2026 enters the workforce not only ready to adapt to change but also equipped to lead it."

Sector highlights

Consulting - 40% of all offers

Consulting emerged as the largest recruiting domain, with participation from global and domestic leaders such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, EYP, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey, Miebach, NRI, Praxis, PwC India, PwC US, Samagra Consulting, and Synergy Consulting among others.

FMCG - 30% of the Marketing cohort, 22% of the OSCM cohort

SPJIMR continued its strong FMCG tradition with offers from Asian Paints, Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills, Godrej Consumer Products, Himalaya, HUL, ITC, L'Oreal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Pidilite, Reckitt, and more.

General Management - 10% of the batch

Conglomerates and diversified businesses recruited for leadership, rotational, and strategy roles. Key recruiters included the Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra, Reliance, RPG, TAS, and Zomato among others.

BFSI and IB/PE - 32% of the Finance cohort

The financial sector reinforced its presence with offers from Axis Bank, Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Edelweiss Alternatives, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Kotak Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, o3 Capital, Standard Chartered, and others.

Product, Technology and Analytics - 30% of the Information Management cohort

Key recruiters included American Express, AuxoAI, GE Vernova, IDFC First Bank, MakeMyTrip, PlaySimple Games, and SRIB among others.

Other notable sectors included E-commerce, Product Marketing, Real Estate, and Digital Marketing.

Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Chairperson, PGDM and PGDM (BM), said, "We are delighted to see the industry's continued faith in the SPJIMR way of learning. The Class of 2026 has secured roles that require a sophisticated blend of digital dexterity and human-centric thinking. This achievement belongs to our faculty, our alumni, and most importantly, our students."

The final placements for the Class of 2026 underscore SPJIMR's commitment to developing value-based, industry-ready leaders. With 100% placements, a highest package of INR 75 LPA, strong average outcomes, and nearly half the batch securing PPOs, SPJIMR continues to remain one of India's most preferred campuses for top recruiters.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is one of India's leading postgraduate management institutes. It is recognised in the Financial Times MiM rankings as the #35 business school globally and among the Top 3 in India, ranked by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and rated by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially-conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and its leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'Triple Crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

