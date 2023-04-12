SPJIMR launches Graduate Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship to foster the next generation of Indian Entrepreneurs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (/NewsVoir): SPJIMR, one of India's premier B-schools, has launched a new programme to support young student entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in India's booming startup ecosystem. The Graduate Certificate Programme in Entrepreneurship (GCPE) is a part of the Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE), one of SPJIMR's four Centres of Practice.

The GCPE programme is designed for undergraduates and fresh graduates with a business mindset who are looking to strengthen their profile, fast-track their 'big idea', and unleash their entrepreneurial skills. It offers networking and profile-building opportunities to help participants develop their entrepreneurial ideas.

The programme is open to undergraduates or fresh graduates from any stream who have an entrepreneurial streak and are comfortable with English. It is a hybrid programme conducted over two months on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to ensure that it doesn't clash with the participants' academic schedules.

Salient features:

- Curated "Entrepreneurship Language" developed by experts in the field

- Practitioner-led with hands-on experience in entrepreneurship

- Curriculum and pedagogy aimed at fostering and nurturing entrepreneurial skills and mindset

- Final deliverable: "The Most Terrific Business Idea" to solve India's "Wickedest Problems"

- Mentoring provided for the final presentation

- A SPark Tank to evaluate the in-house 'sparks' on the business ideas

Benefits:

SPJIMR's GCPE programme offers numerous benefits to aspiring entrepreneurs, including upskilling opportunities to help them start their own businesses. Participants will have the chance to build networks with a community of entrepreneurs and like-minded individuals, and a Certificate of Participation from India's premier B-school will differentiate their CVs for better career prospects, including higher education.

Batch Details:

The first batch of GCPE will start in the third week of May 2023, and seats are limited. Students who are interested in enrolling should apply early to secure their spot in the programme. Apply online at spjimr.org/gcpe-applynow.

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is one of the top ten business schools in India, consistently ranked among the best. With its unique and distinctive approach to management education, SPJIMR aims to influence practice and promote value-based growth through pioneering programmes and pedagogical innovations. For media inquiries, please contact: mediarelations@spjimr.org.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/NewsVoir)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor