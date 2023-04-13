SPJIMR's 1-year PGPM candidates witness over 170 per cent hike in incoming salaries, with a 10 per cent YoY rise in average CTC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (/PNN): Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P.Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) announced a significant milestone in their one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) for Executives with a 10 per cent increase in the average CTC year-on-year for its participants, with the batch of 114 participants concluding in Jan 2023. The average CTC for the top 25 per cent of the batch is Rs 33.63 L, while the average CTC for the top 50 per cent is Rs 30.90 L, and the batch's average CTC stands at Rs 25.89 L. This year's average hike over incoming salaries was an impressive 173.60 per cent.

The placements process saw participation from 73 compes, which offered a wide range of roles in diverse fields, with Consulting roles contributing to 44 per cent, followed by Product Management roles at 18 per cent. The graduating PGPM participants secured placements in leading orgsations like Accenture, Axis Bank, Blue Yonder, Bristlecone, Chep, Cognizant, DBS, Ernst & Young, Exide, Get Insured, Hitachi Vantara, HSBC, IBM, Infosys, Jio Platforms Limited, KPMG, KPIT, Light Storm, MAQ Software, Publicis Sapient, Quantiphi, Samsung, TheMathCompany, Thoucentric, Tiger Analytics, TVS Motors, Unity Bank, Vector Consulting, Wolters Kluwer, Zee Technology, among others.

SPJIMR Associate Dean - Full-time Programmes, Prof. Renuka Kamath, said, "At SPJIMR, we encourage our experienced students to leverage their rich experience into the classroom, apply theory and explore solutions innovatively." Bhishm Chug, Director - Career Services, SPJIMR, added, "Recruiters have reported consistently that candidates from SPJIMR show a resilient ability to adapt to diffe

rent situations. They are able to hit the ground running in their roles in a short span of time."

SPJIMR has witnessed a big change this year, as applicants with three or more years of work experience can now apply to the full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), unlike earlier, where the minimum experience required was five years. For more information about the programme, please visit https://www.spjimr.org/pgpm.

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is one of the top ten business schools in India, consistently ranked among the best. With its unique and distinctive approach to management education, SPJIMR aims to influence practice and promote value-based growth through pioneering programs and pedagogical innovations

