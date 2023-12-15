Sponsors Back the Idea of Inclusivity; Back the First-Ever Khelo India Para Games 2023

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 15: Joining the celebrations of inclusivity in sports, sponsors are enthusiastically backing the first-ever Khelo India Para Games, a Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports initiative driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an inclusive sports ecosystem in the country.

Deepali Sports, a division of Deepali Designs and Exhibits pioneers in sports marketing and games management have come on board as Principal Sponsor of the first-ever Khelo India Para Games which began in New Delhi on 10th December.

The historic partnership is a testimony of the company's commitment to lighting up India's sporting future. "As an end-to-end leading sports marketing and games management agency, Deepali Sports is committed to ushering in novel and revolutionary tech in all aspects of sports in India. The entry of Deepali Sports to this arena will be a game changer, in terms of integration, upgradation, and management of sports infra - across the country, will be of a very high quality, cohesively managed and tech-driven - in keeping with the demands and deep technologies that we have come to expect at all levels- planned, approached and executed with new-age precision, finesse, and elan, across the country for the first time," says Vinay Mittal, Group CEO and MD, Deepali.

The advent of Deepali Sports - cues in International appeal in all aspects - whether it's rich and dazzling opening and closing ceremonies, global standards tech-driven games management, seamless execution, a non-silo-driven approach, and superlative standards. Be it catering, hospitality, or security - these will be the hallmarks of Deepali Sports - given that such aspects had been overlooked by all other players- and the results will be there for all to see.

Khelo India Para Games 2023 is powered by The India Business and Disability Network (IBDN), a CII initiative that facilitates an inclusive, accessible, and barrier-free workplace within the corporate sector.

Launched in 2019, it is a unique and first-of-its kind initiative that serves as a one-stop solution to promote employment of Persons with Disability while responding to the needs of the industry. IBDN enables inclusion and equal opportunities for Persons with Disability at the workplace through knowledge sharing, collaborative action, and improving technical skills of member organizations as well as facilitating and assisting companies in adopting products and services to create an inclusive and accessible workplace.

The week-long Khelo India Para Games, which will see over 1400 participants from 32 states and Union Territories is also co-powered by Surya Roshni Ltd. Surya Roshni Limited, a trailblazer in the lighting and steel pipe industry, proudly steps into the sporting arena as a co-sponsor for the first time in the prestigious Khelo India Para Games. This partnership symbolizes Surya's commitment to fostering holistic growth and development in the nation through sports.

Padma Shri Jaiprakash Agarwal, Chairman Surya Roshni Ltd shared -

"We are happy as well as proud to be part of Khelo India, a platform that resonates with our values of excellence, innovation, and community development. Our foray into sports sponsorship aligns seamlessly with our corporate ethos, and we are excited to contribute to the nation's sporting legacy."

