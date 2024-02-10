Sports getting a digital shape with SportsUnboxed UK

ATK

New Delhi [India], February 10: If reports are to be believed, very soon you will be able to visualise the real-life experience of a sports stadium sitting right on your couch in the comfort of your home. Sports Unboxed, a two year old startup from UK is bringing life into the Sports Metaverse. With new innovations and technologies becoming a frequent talk of the town, this new innovation in sports is leaving behind most of these technologies and getting a raging interest specially from the billions of sports lovers.

In the company's press conference held in Crowne Plaza hotel, Dubai, George, company's Global Marketing Head explained how this new technology will change the way we look at sports. As per him, the users will just need to buy a soon-to-be-launched eyewear and that's all. All the exciting sports events will be available to watch through this eyegear in a real life environment. There will also be some accessories which will come along in the set which will help the users to even play their favourite sports, just like they they are playing in an actual stadium.

To propagate this new invention and to initiate the digitalisation in sports, George said that they are doing an event in Dubai in May this year in which the the soccer and cricket tournaments will be held. Teams from nearby countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman etc will be invited to participate in the event and create awareness about this new technology. The event is likely to take place in Dubai stadium and will witness a lot of first class players and sports enthusiasts as well as the enthusiasts of Digital inventions. Company is also going to launch its digitial token during this event by the name of CricToken (Currency of Sports) which will have immense opportunities for everyone who is connected with the sports in some way or the other. Mr George also said that the next event will be in Melbourne, Australia towards the end of the year, which will be on an even bigger scale. He said that company is also coming up with offices in Dubai & Melbourne soon which will cater to the service needs of the entire Asia and Middle East region. Branch offices in Japan, India, Bangladesh & Pakistan are also in the plan. Company is also hiring across these countries to market this technology and create awareness about this sports metaverse. Currently company has only one office in London UK however with start of the digital token, the company now has distributors across many countries.

Company's Website: www.sportsunboxed.com I www.CricToken.com

