Sports Quota Admissions Open at SRM University-AP for the Academic Year 2025-26

NewsVoir

Andhra Pradesh [India], May 21: SRM University-AP, Amaravati, is inviting applications from exceptional athletes and champions for admission under the sports quota for the academic year 2025-26. The sports quota trials will begin on campus from May 26, 2025, to June 18, 2025, with admissions open for 14 different sports categories for both men and women. Admitted students can avail of upto 100% scholarship on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidate must be at least 16 years of age and have secured a minimum aggregate score of 50% in Class X and XII (for B.Tech. programmes) and 45% in Class X and XII (for B.A./B.Sc./ BBA and B.Com. programmes) to apply for the trials. Students appearing for Class XII final board examinations are also eligible to apply.

Under the university sports quota, candidates can secure direct admission without sports trials. Students who have represented India in the Olympic Games, the World Championship/ World Cup, the Asian Games, the Asian Championships, the South Asian Games (SAG) and the Commonwealth Games are eligible for direct admissions without undertaking the trials. All candidates who have yet to participate in any of these competitions must take sports trials for admission.

SRM University-AP has a world-class sports infrastructure, advanced facilities, and experienced trainers and mentors who provide an ideal training ground for sporting athletes. The university's ecosystem has championed two Olympians - Ms Deepthi Jeevanji, Arjuna Awardee and Bronze Medallist at the Paralympics 2024, and Ms Jyothika Sri Dandi, who represented India in the 4X400m relay at the Paris Olympics 2024. SRM AP continues producing brilliant athletes who have brought significant accolades to the university and the nation.

"At our SRM University-AP, we honour excellence in academics and sports and are committed to nurturing student-athletes to achieve their full potential. We welcome applications from outstanding athletes eager to contribute to our vibrant campus community," said Mr Anup Singh Suryavanshi, Director - Sports.

Interested candidates may contact Mr Sripathi - Sports Officer at 7036589973 to apply for the trials. For more details on the trial dates and application procedure, visit - srmap.edu.in/admission-india/sports-quota-admissions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor