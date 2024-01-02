Spotted Madhuri Patle Mrs. Universe India 2023’s celebrating Christmas with her family in Musoorie

New Delhi (India), January 2: Get ready to join the excitement as Mrs. Universe India 2023, Madhuri Patle, hits Mussoorie in style with family, her husband Kundan Lal Gugnani and her son Kanha Lal Gugnani at the WelcomHotel Savoy!

Madhuri, a mother of a three-year-old, is lighting up the town with her unstoppable energy, mixing glamour with jaw-dropping adventures.

But there’s more to this amazing lady! Madhuri is the founder of the Abadha Foundation, an NGO doing wonders for the country. Her tireless efforts have earned her numerous titles, including the recent crown of Mrs. Universe India 2023, making the entire nation burst with pride.

Madhuri showed us how to mix fancy living with big adventures.

She trekked up Benog Tibba and two more trails, making us all want to lace up our boots and hit the trails. And then, she flew high in a helicopter, taking in all the gorgeous sights of Mussoorie from the sky.

But wait, she didn’t stop there! Madhuri surprised everyone by chilling out at the Everest Base Camp. Yep, you read that right! She’s proving that glam and adventure go hand in hand.

Want to live vicariously through Madhuri’s journey? Follow her on Instagram and see all the fun she had, start to finish!

https://www.instagram.com/madhuripatle16?igsh=MXgxeGI5MzFnZTZnOA==

