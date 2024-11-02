Spreading Joy: Pavan Sindhi Lights Up Lives of Underprivileged Children This Diwali

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 2: In a heartwarming gesture, Pavan Sindhi brought joy to the lives of underprivileged children in Ahmedabad’s slums this Diwali. Every year, Sindhi celebrates the festival of lights with these children, providing them with essential items and spreading happiness.

Sindhi’s noble initiative has become a beacon of hope for these children, who often go unnoticed during the festive season. By distributing diyas, sweets, oil, and other necessities, he ensures that they too experience the spirit of Diwali.

“I believe that everyone deserves to celebrate Diwali with dignity,” Sindhi said. “These children are the future of our nation, and it’s our responsibility to make them feel included.”

Sindhi’s selfless act is a shining example of the true spirit of Diwali, spreading love, kindness, and warmth among those who need it most.

