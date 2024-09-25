SpringPeople Partners with ASCM to Transform Supply Chain Education

SMPL

Bellandur, Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 25: SpringPeople Software Private Limited, a leading provider of enterprise IT training and certification solutions in India, has announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the largest professional association for supply chain management worldwide. This collaboration is set to elevate SpringPeople's offerings in supply chain education and certification programs.

As an Authorized Training Partner of ASCM, SpringPeople will leverage ASCM's educational resources, industry insights, and certification pathways, while strengthening the joint capabilities of both organizations. This partnership reflects SpringPeople's dedication to providing top-tier training that empowers professionals to thrive in an ever-evolving business environment. ASCM's globally recognized certifications and training programs are specifically designed to revolutionize supply chain management practices, enhancing efficiency and driving organizational success.

Through this alliance, SpringPeople will offer world-class training programs, including the Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP), Certified in Planning and Inventory Management (CPIM), and Certified in Logistics, Transportation, and Distribution (CLTD) certifications. This partnership will allow ASCM to leverage SpringPeople's deep expertise and extensive network to reach a broader audience of professionals and enterprises, ensuring Indian professionals benefit from high-quality supply chain training, competitive pricing, and localized support. As both organizations work together, they aim to set new benchmarks in supply chain management education across the region.

Shilpi Vatsa, Cofounder & Director of SpringPeople, expressed her excitement about the partnership:

"Supply chain management is a critical function that impacts every aspect of a business. We are thrilled to partner with ASCM to bring world-class supply chain education to our clients. ASCM's superior educational content and global recognition will complement our training capabilities, helping us expand our reach and impact within the industry."

Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of ASCM, added:

"ASCM is dedicated to advancing the supply chain profession through education and certification. We selected SpringPeople as our strategic partner due to their strong dedication to quality education and their broad reach in the corporate training sector. Together, we will drive innovation and excellence in supply chain management education."

Founded in 2009 by IIT alumni, SpringPeople is India's largest enterprise IT training provider. Over 1000 enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies like Cisco, Walmart, and IBM, rely on SpringPeople to upskill their workforce and drive organizational success. Global technology leaders such as AWS, SAP, Microsoft Azure, ASCM, Red Hat, GCP and others have chosen SpringPeople as their master-certified training partner, a testament to the company's dedication to delivering high-quality education.

SpringPeople's programs are powered by LnDCloud, an innovative Enterprise Training platform that ensures seamless learning experiences. The company offers a broad spectrum of training in emerging technologies, including AI, GenAI, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, and RPA, backed by a network of over 4500 industry veteran trainers. SpringPeople is known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and delivering the most relevant, up-to-date training content, making it a trusted partner for companies seeking cutting-edge training solutions.

For more information on SpringPeople's supply chain training programs or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit the website at www.springpeople.com .

For direct inquiries, contact the marketing team at marketing@springpeople.com or reach out to the training department at training@springpeople.com .

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor