SPXCEJXM Festival To Kick Off in Mumbai and Bengaluru On November 4th and 5th

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 19: SPXCEJXM Festival, the brainchild of event promoters Noel Swami & Manav Dhumal, will take place in Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 4th and 5th. With a total of over 24 acts per city taking the stage, SPXCEJXM will see sparkling India debuts of international artists as well as standout Indian artists.

The festival will also include an art village that boasts art installations and several more immersive experiences in addition to the performances. With 3 stages at the two-day, two-city festival, SPXCEJXM (pronounced ‘Spacejam’) will host Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, Hip-Hop and Jazz artists from India and abroad.

The festival is conceived by Noel Swami of ODDC Media (who has previous experience at festivals like Vh1 Supersonic) and live events company Avrik Live’s Manav Dhumal. It follows Manav's recent project of bringing down stalwart hip-hop artist Russ for two shows in Mumbai and New Delhi in October.

For those asking, the Xs signify the fact that the festival takes place in two cities over two days, with a focus on promoting live music.

SPXCEJXM Festival co-founders Noel Swami & Manav Dhumal say, “It's exciting to be able to bring our collective vision to life in such a good way. We have been working on the concept and lineup for quite some time now and we cannot wait to put it out there. From having been involved with music festivals for over a decade to be able to produce our own is a lifelong dream. The recent Russ tour is a great example of independent promoters being able to successfully set a benchmark.”

Tickets are on sale now, with the lineup and event details dropping soon. The festival showrunners promise that SPXCEJXM Festival will be an event of many firsts in India, which will bring in 60,000 attendees. “Some of the hugely successful globally renowned acts will be making their debut in India,” Swami adds.

The way India’s music festivals are going, it’s about to get bigger and better. SPXCEJXM is here to deliver on both counts this November in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Follow SPXCEJXM Festival @spxcejxm.in for more details and updates.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor