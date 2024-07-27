Spykar Partners as Associate Gold Sponsor for the India tour of Sri Lanka

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Spykar, India's finest denim brand is excited to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India tour of Sri Lanka, commencing on 27th July, 2024. This partnership celebrates the shared spirit of the Young and Restless, defining both Spykar and cricket fans across the country. Spykar stands amongst these passionate fans to ignite this enthusiasm and celebrate exceptional talent on display.

Following India's historic win at the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA, the eagerly awaited series will feature a lineup of T20s and ODIs, running from July 27 to August 7, 2024. The series is set to captivate a massive audience, with expected viewership between 180-220 million, uniting cricket lovers from both nations in a shared passion for the sport.

"We're delighted to be the Associate Gold Sponsor for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka series," said Sanjay Vakharia, Co-Founder and CEO of Spykar. "This partnership goes beyond just a sponsorship, it's a celebration of our shared love for this incredible sport, a passion that ignites the young and restless spirit in India. We're excited to connect with cricket fans on a personal level through this electrifying series."

"It's great to see a fashion brand like Spykar partnering with the upcoming India Tour of Sri Lanka. I am confident that this association will help the brand connect with its target audience. Sports and fashion always complement each other, making this an ideal collaboration," said Upul Nawaratne Bandara, Head of Marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket.

This historic series marks the debut of new coaches, Gautam Gambhir for India and Sanath Jayasuria for Sri Lanka. The T20 Internationals will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is a series that cricket lovers wouldn't want to miss, and Spykar, the Associate Gold Sponsor, is thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey.

Spykar invites cricket enthusiasts to witness an exceptional series filled with exciting moments and exceptional athleticism. As a leading fashion brand, Spykar is dedicated to delivering vibrant and trendy apparel, perfect for fans cheering on their favorite teams.

For more information on the brand, kindly follow spykar.com.

Spykar is synonymous with the 'Young & Restless' generation of today. Keeping up with the ever-changing dynamics of the global fashion industry, our collection exudes an individualistic and contemporary style. Spykar is a part of the Lord Bagri-promoted Metdist Group, a diversified portfolio of companies. Spykar is known for its superlative product quality and great fits. Young & Restless at heart, we always aim to deliver emerging hi-street denim trends and fashion staples that resonate with the growing Indian consuming class. Our range of denims consists of styles that include Purist for classic lovers to YnR for contemporary souls.

