SquadStack Awarded 'CX Leader of the Year' by CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], March 13: SquadStack, the tech-powered contact center, was honored with the esteemed title of 'CX Leader of the Year' by CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2024, highlighting the company's commitment to exceptional customer experiences. With a key focus on business expansion, technological advancement, and industry collaboration, SquadStack remains a prominent force in the BFSI sector.

Rishabh Ladha, Co-founder & CBO, SquadStack, delivered a keynote session on "Transforming Sales with Better CX in 2024". His insights highlighted how SquadStack leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize telecalling. From predictive analytics to real-time customer insights, the team enables sales professionals to deepen customer connections, boosting conversions and satisfaction.

Rishabh shares, "In the evolving BFSI landscape, SquadStack drives CX and business growth with personalized telecalling experiences. Our commitment to the space is rooted in a fundamental truth: 'Better CX drives better results'. By prioritizing actionable insights and delivering exceptional experiences, we empower sales professionals to achieve improved conversions, lower customer acquisition costs (CAC), higher customer lifetime value (LTV), and elevated Net Promoter Scores (NPS)."

"Ours is a growing business, and scalability is critical for us. This is where SquadStack stepped in; working with them has been amazing so far! We have seen a more structured approach to our calling and a lot of discipline in our ways of calling users or talking to them. The fundamental shift has created a lot of other cascading benefits for us," shares an elated customer, Manoj Kumar Dronadula, Product & Partnerships at MoneyView.

As SquadStack continues to shape the future of customer experience and business growth, it remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights to deliver unparalleled telecalling experience. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, SquadStack is primed to lead the industry toward new heights of excellence.

SquadStack is a rapidly growing Indian startup that is revolutionizing the telecalling industry. By leveraging our tech-enabled telecallers, industry-leading connectivity rates, cutting-edge analytics, and unique usage-based cost models, we enable businesses across industries like BFSI, Ecommerce, Health & Wellness, and Edtech. Catering to SMEs and enterprises alike, we deliver customized solutions that meet their unique needs and provide optimal results and exceptional customer experiences. We work with the growing sales talent in the country to improve sales conversions and funnel efficiency. Founded by Apurv Agrawal, Kanika Jain, Rishabh Ladha, and Vikas Gulati, SquadStack's community of sales experts sell to 200K leads daily on behalf of top brands, including Upstox, Razorpay, ZestMoney, Edelweiss, Delhivery, and Classplus.

