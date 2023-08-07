SquadStack Spearheads the AI Revolution: Transforming India's Telecalling Landscape

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 7: SquadStack, a pioneering Indian startup, is revolutionizing the telecalling industry with its modern, tech and data-first approach. As a leader in the space, SquadStack empowers enterprises and SMEs with best-in-class connectivity, usage-based pricing, powerful analytics, and enterprise-grade security. With employment and growth at the core, they propel businesses and individuals to unparalleled heights of efficiency and success.

A recent Gartner study reveals that 63% of service & support leaders claim that improving their operations is among their most important business goals. SquadStack positions itself as the leading innovator to address these critical industry challenges. At the heart of SquadStack's offerings is a team of the best-trained on-demand and dedicated telecallers empowered by cutting-edge AI-driven features. AI plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the telecalling executives enable businesses and can seamlessly connect with customers, optimize costs, and analyze performance with precision.

As an advocate for inclusive growth, SquadStack champions an employee-centric environment with policies like Unlimited Leaves & Flexible work timings, democratizing skilled work. Powered by the country’s rapidly ascending rate of digital penetration and by leveraging AI, SquadStack enables employment opportunities for anyone with a mobile phone and internet connection, transcending geographical and socio-economic barriers. SquadStack's transformative journey is a gamechanger for the future of work in the country. With the combination of AI and human intelligence, the company stands at the forefront of creating an empowered and future-ready workforce.

With over 10,000 trained telecallers and serving 100+ businesses across BFSI, E-commerce, Health & Wellness, and Edtech industries, SquadStack is a firm believer of a digitally empowered India where technology fuels growth and success nationwide.

Elated by what is to come, Apurv Agrawal, CEO, & Founder, SquadStack shares, “Telecalling as a service can be traced back to the early 90’s, but it is only now, in the age of AI, that we witness its true potential. With AI as our biggest ally, we've built efficient and tech-driven systems that empower our team and callers, setting new standards in effectiveness and efficiency. Change can be overwhelming and we recognize the concerns of job displacement by AI, but at SquadStack, we believe in the powerful blend of AI and human intelligence. Our goal is not to replace jobs but to empower our workforce and create a future where AI enhances human capabilities, delivering unparalleled experiences. People will always be at the core of everything we do!”

In essence, SquadStack's journey is a testament to its commitment to building a future that embraces technology while prioritizing people empowerment. With a Made in Bharat for Bharat approach, SquadStack's visionary outlook encompasses progress, inclusivity, and innovation, positioning them as a driving force in the ever evolving landscape of telecalling outsourcing and customer support solutions.

