Square Inches Public Relations Completes 8 Years of Trusted Communication

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1: Square Inches Public Relations, a regional PR leader with a presence across 100+ Indian cities, marks its 8th anniversary this year.

Since its founding in Indore, Square Inches PR has built one of the strongest regional networks in the country, covering 100+ cities across 28 states and union territories. With a strong presence in Indore's media ecosystem, the agency continues to serve its home market while helping brands engage authentically with audiences in Tier 1 metros, Tier 2 growth hubs, and Tier 3 emerging markets - ensuring messages resonate locally while driving national impact.

Sameer Alam, Founder of Square Inches PR, said:"Regional PR has always been more than just outreach for us - it is about cultural understanding, language sensitivity, and building genuine connections with communities. These eight years are a reflection of that belief and a reminder to keep innovating for clients who value depth as much as reach."

Recognised among the E4M PR & Corp Comm Top 10 Regional PR Agencies (2022), the firm works across diverse sectors such as FMCG, technology, healthcare, finance, real estate, and education. Its services span media relations, regional content localisation, digital PR, and reputation management. What sets Square Inches PR apart is its ability to bridge India's cultural and linguistic diversity - securing coverage in local languages and regional outlets while ensuring brand stories align with national narratives.

Looking ahead, Square Inches PR aims to further expand its regional and digital capabilities, enabling clients to communicate with authenticity and precision in an increasingly fragmented media landscape.

About Square Inches PRSquare Inches PR is a result-driven communication firm based in Indore with 8 years of expertise in regional PR. Known for transparent practices, credible coverage, and long-standing media partnerships, the agency ensures brands achieve real coverage and lasting impact.

Media Contact:Square Inches Public Relations308, Chetak Centre, Madhumilan Square, Near Hotel Shreemaya, Indore - 452001 squareinchespr@gmail.com | 8989897766 / 8989898877

