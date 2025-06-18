VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: In a transformative move set to redefine cinematic infrastructure in South Asia, Chairman Dr Sailesh L Hiranandani of UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group and Chairman Arvind Dharmaraj of Paradigm Pictures have jointly announced a ₹3,000 crore investment to develop a 100 acre virtual production campus in Tamil Nadu. The landmark project was unveiled during SRAM & MRAM's 30th anniversary celebrations at London's exclusive Raven's Ait and introduces a seamless fusion of AI-generated environments with traditional cinematic sets.

The complex will feature multiple LED volume stages supported by advanced artificial intelligence rendering engines and immersive 360 degree 4K display arrays. This frontier technology allows filmmakers to construct expansive digital worlds instantly and with unparalleled realism. As highlighted by Deloitte, such systems have the capacity to reduce production timelines by up to 25 percent and cut costs by nearly 30 percent, offering a compelling response to rising industry pressures.

The Tamil Nadu hub will also incorporate traditional sets of hospitals, cities, villages, streets, colleges, and schools. These environments are designed to integrate flawlessly with the virtual stages through proprietary anti glare display surfaces and dynamic lighting systems that ensure consistency between physical and digital layers without the post production constraints of green screen techniques.

This infrastructure will be powered by an expansive solar installation complemented by modular construction principles that significantly lower environmental impact. By reducing location dependency and optimising digital production processes, the project is expected to minimise waste and emissions by up to 80 percent compared to conventional film facilities.

A next generation training academy will be established in collaboration with BAFTA and National Award affiliated professionals to cultivate regional talent in visual effects, real-time cinematography, and production innovation. Former MP Mr M G Sekhar and Mr Vengateshwaran Sekhar, Chairman of Sapthagiri Group of Colleges, are contributing to strategic alliances that unite education, governance, and industry. Mr M G Sekhar notably holds distinction as India's youngest-ever MLA, appointed during the tenure of the iconic Dr M G Ramachandran.

Mr Asish Pandit, a cinematic strategist from Kolkata with over 40 years of global and domestic industry experience, is overseeing the implementation of this visionary initiative. His artistic lineage draws from Bengal's celebrated cinematic heritage led by the legendary Satyajit Ray. "This is about building far more than a film studio," he remarked. "We are creating an ecosystem where intelligence meets imagination to power the future of global storytelling."

The campus will include AI-curated residences, immersive visitor programmes powered by augmented reality, and a secure digital asset vault for international licensing and content management. Projections estimate more than 10,000 skilled job opportunities and ₹1,200 crore annual revenue through a combination of tourism, post-production, and technology exports.

Construction is set to begin shortly with phased delivery beginning in 2026. This landmark development positions India at the forefront of cinematic evolution and virtual production excellence.

