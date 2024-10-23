Sravani Hospitals Kukatpally Branch Successfully Inaugurated on Dussehra

Hyderabad (Telangana )[India] October 22:Sravani Hospitals marked the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art multi-specialty facility in Kukatpally with a successful inauguration on the festive occasion of Dussehra. The event saw a tremendous turnout as the hospital offered free First Aid Kits to the first 1,000 visitors, a gesture aimed at promoting health preparedness and community well-being.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including Dr.Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Founder of KIMS Hospitals, Dr. Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee and renowned gynecologist, and Sree Leela, GST Commissioner, all of whom commended Sravani Hospitals for its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services to the residents of Kukatpally and its surrounding areas.

The newly launched facility at Kukatpally will offer a comprehensive range of medical services including Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopaedics, Urology, Paediatrics, and Critical Care, Gastroenterology ( Surgical & Medical), Nephrology, Pain Medicine, Pediatric Surgery, Gynecology & obstetrics ensuring patients have access to top-tier medical care under one roof.

Dr. Hareesh Tarigoppula, Managing Director of Sravani Hospitals, expressed his gratitude for the support the hospital has received, stating, “We are thrilled to have launched our Kukatpally branch today. The overwhelming response and support from the community reaffirm our mission to deliver advanced medical care with compassion. Our free First Aid Kits initiative is just the beginning of our ongoing efforts to promote health and safety in the region.”

Speaking at the event, Sravani Chettupalli, CEO of Sravani Hospitals, said, “We are here to create a healthcare environment where every patient feels valued. With our new Kukatpally branch, we are excited to extend our services to a broader community and provide high-quality, accessible healthcare for all.”

Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, President of Sravani Hospitals, added, “Our new facility is equipped with the latest medical technology and staffed by experts dedicated to delivering the best outcomes for our patients. Today's successful inauguration signifies a new chapter in healthcare for the people of Kukatpally and beyond.”

With its modern infrastructure and a team of specialized healthcare professionals, Sravani Hospitals Kukatpally is set to become a trusted healthcare hub for residents. The hospital’s vision to provide holistic and accessible healthcare continues to drive its expansion across Hyderabad.

Founded in 2022, Sravani Hospitals has quickly emerged as a premier healthcare provider in Hyderabad, recognized for its excellence in multi-specialty services. Named the Top Emerging Hospital in South India by the Times of India in 2023, Sravani Hospitals is committed to delivering healthcare with innovation, compassion, and excellence, making it accessible to all sections of society.

