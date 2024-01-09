Sravani Hospitals Madhapur Celebrates One Year of Success

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9: Sravani Hospitals Madhapur, a beacon of advanced healthcare, celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event at Hayatt Place, Hyderabad, on January 6, 2023. The occasion marked not only a year of dedicated service but also a showcase of remarkable achievements and contributions to healthcare in the region.

Led by the visionary Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, Promoter and Managing Director, and Mrs. Sravani Chettupalli, Philanthropist, Educationalist & Founder of Ayush Kids preschool, Sravani Hospitals has emerged as a prominent multi-speciality hospital in the prime location of Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The grand celebration was graced by esteemed Chief Guest Shri T Harish Rao, Ex-Health Minister, and Government of Telangana. The Guest of Honors included Smt. Sri Leela, GST Commissioner, and SP Intelligence - Smt. Sirisha Raghavendra. The event was a convergence of medical expertise, distinguished personalities, and a commitment to advancing healthcare.

Achievements of Sravani Hospitals in the First Year:

Dr. Naveen Chettupalli presented an overview of Sravani Hospitals' achievements, highlighting the commitment to the "patient-first" principle and the use of cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional healthcare services.

Mobile App Launch by Shri T Harish Rao:

Chief Guest Shri T Harish Rao unveiled the Sravani Hospitals Mobile App during the event. This user-friendly app, available on Play Store and App Store, aims to extend healthcare services to rural areas through teleconsultations. This innovative step aligns with the hospital's mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

Sravani Hospitals Receives International Wonder Book of World Records:

Sravani Hospitals received international recognition for creating the highest number of health awareness campaigns at 121 places on World Health Day. This prestigious record was unveiled by Guest of Honors Smt. Sirisha Raghavendra and Smt. Sri Leela, further solidifying Sravani Hospitals' commitment to community health and awareness.

Calendar Launch by Sri Leela GST Commissioner and Dr. Satish Reddy Gandavarapu :

Smt.Sri Leela, GST Commissioner along with Dr. Satish Reddy Gandavarapu, a renowned orthopedic surgeon in Hyderabad, unveiled the Sravani Hospitals 2024 Calendar. The calendar is not just a visual delight but also a testament to the hospital's dedication to healthcare and community well-being.

New Branch at KPHB Colony Unveiled by SP Intelligence - Smt. Sirisha Raghavendra & Sravani Hospitals Core Team:

Sravani Hospitals marked another milestone by unveiling plans for a new branch at KPHB Colony, set to launch in 2024. Smt. Sririsha Ragahavendra, Sravani Hospitals CEO- Sravani, alongside the core team comprising Dr. Prasad Neelam, Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, Dr. Srinivasulu Talacheru, Dr. Aswini Annam, and Dr. Swaroop Chandra S, showcased the commitment to expanding the hospital's reach and impact.

The 1 Year Celebration Meet was an opportunity to reflect on the hospital's journey and express gratitude to stakeholders, supporters, and the community. Sravani Hospitals has not only provided outstanding medical care but has also set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery, community engagement, and technological innovation.

Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, expressing his gratitude, stated, "We are delighted to celebrate our first anniversary and share our achievements with the community. Sravani Hospitals remains committed to delivering the highest standards of treatment, and we look forward to serving the community with enhanced healthcare facilities and accessibility."

"As the CEO of Sravani Hospitals, my vision is to blend compassion with cutting-edge medical advancements, ensuring that every patient receives not just treatment, but genuine care that transcends the boundaries of healthcare." - Sravani Chettupalli

Sravani Chettupalli has also thanked all the Doctors, Stakeholders, Investors and partners for all their support to sravani hospitals and she has also mentioned that Sravani Hospitals has received more than 14+ Recognitions from Government of Telangana, Times of India and more.. for the Year 2023.

Dr. Satish Ganta - little star & she MD, Dr. Sai Sudhakar Dr. Shipra Gandhi, Ms. Manjula kalanidhi, Ms. Vijaya tipurani, Ms. PSV Swetha RJ,Mr. Sudharshan Suman TV health CEO ,Mr. Prabhu Sr Journalist ,Dr. Pavan have also present at the event as special Guests

Sravani Hospitals Madhapur stands as a testament to the vision of its founders and the dedication of its entire team, reflecting the hospital's commitment to excellence in healthcare. As Sravani Hospitals embarks on its second year, the institution continues to evolve, adapt, and elevate healthcare standards for the benefit of the community.

