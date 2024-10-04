Sree Metaliks Ltd Revolutionizes TMT Bar Production with Cutting-Edge LRF Technology

Elevating Steel Quality to New Heights

Sree Metaliks Ltd’s adoption of LRF technology marks a revolutionary advancement in steel production. This cutting-edge technology enhances steel uniformity and consistency while effectively removing harmful impurities such as sulfur and phosphorus. By carefully controlling the refining process, including the addition of dephosphorizing agents and quick lime, the LRF technology achieves a temperature of 1800°C, compared to the conventional 1600°C. Resulting in TMT bars with exceptional tensile strength, flexibility, and durability. The refined steel’s improved properties make it even better than primary steel, suitable for high-stress construction applications.

Infrastructure, Expertise, and Commitment



Sree Metaliks Ltd has invested substantially in cutting-edge LRF infrastructure in Odisha. This investment not only represents a technological upgrade but also demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation. Extensive training for the workforce ensures high standards of precision and expertise in operating and managing the technology. This commitment to excellence is reflected in the benefits of the refined TMT bars, which offer reduced steel consumption, lower environmental impact, and enhanced durability.

As Director Kaustubh Agarwal highlights, “At Sree Metaliks, our vision is to lead the industry by setting the highest standards in steel production. The LRF technology allows us to implement best practices that ensure our TMT bars are of the finest quality. By carefully controlling both the carbon composition and temperature, we refine our steel to achieve superior strength and durability. This commitment to precision and excellence reflects our dedication to providing our customers with the very best products available, reinforcing our position as a leader in innovation and quality.”

