Sreeleela Shines in Chicnutrix's 'Glow Mode On' Campaign, Blending Science with Beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Chicnutrix, India's leading beauty and nutrition brand, launched its new campaign, Glow Mode On, featuring South Indian star Sreeleela. With her radiant personality, strong youth connection, and authentic approach to wellness, Sreeleela brings both charm and credibility as the face of Chicnutrix, making her the perfect advocate for beauty and nutrition backed by science.

Today's skincare consumer is smarter, savvier, and deeply ingredient-conscious. They seek products that are science-driven, effective, and results-oriented rather than empty promises. This philosophy is embodied in Glow Mode On with Chicnutrix Glow, powered by clinically proven Japanese OPITAC™ Glutathione, the global gold standard in skin health, and Vitamin C. Together, these super ingredients target dullness, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven tone to promote brighter, clearer, naturally radiant skin from within.

The campaign blends live action with Japanese anime to deliver a striking visual narrative. Actress Sreeleela aligns seamlessly with the brand's focus on clinically backed, science-driven beauty solutions. Sreeleela is portrayed as a radiant force whose Glow transforms into a shield, defeating the villains of pigmentation and dullness while protecting her from external stressors and amplifying her inner beauty.

Speaking on the campaign, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix, said, "Glow Mode On isn't just a campaign, it's a movement that speaks to every modern woman who knows that true beauty starts from within. With Sreeleela, who is not only a youth icon, we have found the perfect face to deliver our message with both glamour and credibility. She represents the balance of science and style that Chicnutrix stands for."

Commenting on her association, Sreeleela said, "For me, true beauty is about feeling confident in your own skin, inside and out. Chicnutrix Glow brings together clinically proven ingredients like OPITAC™ Glutathione and Vitamin C in a way that's simple, fun, and effective. I'm thrilled to be part of Chicnutrix and this campaign that encourages women to switch their Glow Mode On and embrace wellness as a lifestyle."

The Glow Mode On campaign is rolled out across social media platforms, making a bold statement that with Chicnutrix, Glow Mode On = Skin problems off. Radiance, fully on.

Campaign Link: www.instagram.com/p/DOpzNv3kfL_/

Website Link: www.bit.ly/ChicGlow_PR

Chicnutrix is India's leading beauty and wellness nutrition brand, built on the philosophy of delivering clinically proven, science-backed supplements in formats that are easy, effective, and delightful. Founded with a mission to make beauty and wellness a simple everyday ritual, Chicnutrix blends Swiss formulations with global quality standards to address modern lifestyle needs from skin and hair health to immunity and overall wellbeing.

With a strong community of women at its heart, Chicnutrix champions the idea of beauty inside out, offering products that are gentle, and safe for long-term use. Today, the brand is trusted by millions across India and expanding rapidly to international markets, shaping the future of holistic self-care with style, science and substance.

