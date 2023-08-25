Sri Chima Group of Industries Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence and Dedication across Diverse Industries

New Delhi (India), August 25: Founded in 1993 at Sivakasi, an industrial town termed Kutty Japan of India, Sri Chima Group of Industries is honoured to mark three decades of unmatched expertise and dedication across diverse sectors such as fireworks, notebooks, and car dealerships. The group has firmly established its footprint in multiple sectors earning an exceptional reputation for excellence and commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction.

Chima Fireworks: A Legacy of Celebration

Established in 1993, Chima Fireworks has been crafting the magic of celebrations through its impeccable Diwali and display fireworks. With a resounding presence in Sivakasi, the heart of fireworks manufacturing in India, the brand ‘CHIMA’ has become synonymous with trust and quality. Distributed through a vast network of 300 dealers spanning the nation, Chima Fireworks ensures that its products light up festivities in every corner of India. The company’s sprawling 4 manufacturing units in Sivakasi stretching over 100 acres serve as a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Chima Notebooks: Where Writing Begins

In 1997, Chima Group diversified its ventures with the establishment of Sri Chima Notebook Private Limited. The company quickly earned a commendable reputation for producing premium school and college notebooks known for their durability and high quality. With an impressive portfolio of offerings, including customizable cover designs featuring institutional logos and names, it has garnered the trust of over 500 academic institutions. The state-of-the-art 45,000 sq. ft production facility in Sivakasi ensures that every notebook reflects the group’s dedication to excellence.

Chima Tata: Driving Excellence in Car Dealership

In 2017, Chima Group ventured into the automotive sector with Chima Tata, a Tata Motors Passenger Car Authorized Dealership in Madurai. In just six years, Chima Tata has captured accolades and awards on national and zonal levels, a testament to their serious commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence. The dealership’s commitment to providing unparalleled support has led to an expansion of its sales and service network across major cities in five districts: Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Karaikudi, Sivagangai, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, and Theni.

“We are extremely proud of our journey and the trust our customers have placed in our brands,” said Mr.Balasubramanian, one of the Directors of Sri Chima Group of Industries. “Our commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach continues to drive our success in various industries. We will remain dedicated to innovation, customer satisfaction, and meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers across all our business verticals.”

About Sri Chima Group of Industries:

Founded in 1993, Sri Chima Group of Industries boasts a remarkable 30-year legacy as a leading multi-industry conglomerate. From manufacturing captivating fireworks to crafting premium notebooks and running successful car dealerships, the group’s diverse brands have cemented their reputation for unwavering quality, trust, and customer satisfaction. With a strong foothold in pivotal sectors, Chima Group remains at the forefront of innovation and growth, steadfastly committed to achieving excellence in all endeavors.

Sri Chima Group of Industries invites everyone to join in celebrating this remarkable journey, reflecting on its achievements and anticipating the bright future ahead.

