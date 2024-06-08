Sri Lanka approves Starlink's satellite internet service, ushering in a new era of connectivity

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 8 : Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced a development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sharing that the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved the launch of Starlink's satellite internet services in the country, contingent on a two-week public consultation period.

In his post, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the transformative potential of this move for Sri Lanka, particularly for the country's youth.

He posted, "TRCSL has given the green light for Starlink to launch satellite internet services in Sri Lanka, pending a two-week public consultation period. This development will revolutionise our connectivity, opening up new horizons, especially for our youth. With faster and more reliable internet, our youth can access global education resources, collaborate on innovative projects, and thrive in this new digital age. We will introduce relief packages for the education and fishing sectors. Starlink's implementation will be transformative for Sri Lankans, especially those struggling to stay connected with reliable, high-speed internet. This advancement will significantly improve connectivity across the country, which is crucial for inclusion in the digital economy and maintaining communications in remote areas and during natural disasters."

https://x.com/RW_UNP/status/1798952772299280450

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, promises to deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote corners of the globe.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to the President's post, "Much appreciated," underscoring the significance of this collaboration and the positive reception from SpaceX's leadership.

Its introduction to Sri Lanka is expected to bridge significant connectivity gaps, offering reliable, high-speed internet access to regions that have historically struggled with poor or non-existent internet service.

Highlighting the critical benefits for the education and fishing sectors, the President announced the introduction of relief packages aimed at ensuring these sectors can leverage the new technology effectively.

The education sector stands to gain enormously from enhanced internet connectivity, providing students and educators access to global resources and enabling more interactive and innovative educational practices.

For the fishing sector, reliable internet can transform how fishermen navigate, manage their catches, and stay connected with the markets and their communities, contributing to greater efficiency and safety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor