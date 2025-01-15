Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep Invites Papua New Guinea Trade Commissioner Vishnu Prabhu to Invest

New Delhi [India], January 15: Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Plantation & Community Infrastructure Sundaralingam Pradeep is on a tour of Tamil Nadu. He then went to Coimbatore and personally met Vishnu Prabhu, the Trade Commissioner of Papua New Guinea at his residence.

Later, Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep, who said that the Indian government is helping Sri Lanka's economy. He also said that the Government of India is supporting the people of Sri Lanka through various programs including resettlement and free housing schemes.

Requesting the investors in India to invest in Sri Lanka to improve its economy, he invited the Trade Commissioner of Papua New Guinea Vishnu Prabhu to invest in Sri Lanka.

Thanking him for his invitation, Vishnu Prabhu assured Sundaralingam Pradeep that he would do his best to assist him in the matter of investments.

