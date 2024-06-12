Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research and UK's Healing Little Hearts Unite to Tackle Rising Congenital Heart Disease Crisis in India

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 12: In a monumental stride towards providing accessible healthcare for children, Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India and the Healing Little Hearts Foundation in the UK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide critical care for children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

As per the recent statistics 8-10 out of every 1,000 children born in India are diagnosed with CHD, and the Government of India estimates that this figure will escalate fivefold within the next five years. The MOU arrives at an opportune time, enabling the organisations to conduct screening camps, facilitate knowledge exchange, and enhance healthcare delivery for CHD patients.

The Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Multi-Speciality Hospital is renowned for its compassionate healthcare model, offering all services completely free of charge. This commitment extends to its collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Care, specialised centres for paediatric congenital heart disease treatment, offering its services completely free of cost at about four centres in India and two centres abroad (Fiji and Sri Lanka). Functioning ever since 2012, it is now the world's largest chain of paediatric cardiac hospitals without billing counters.

Dr Sanjiv Nichani, Founder, Healing Little Hearts, UK expressed, "We are honoured to finalise the MOU with SMSINSR in the presence of Sadguru. The tranquil atmosphere of Satya Sai Gram is truly remarkable and holds immense potential for healing. This partnership represents a commitment to saving countless young lives, ensuring they have the chance to thrive with good health. The warm hospitality here is exceptional, and we are eager to continue returning to support children battling Congenital Heart Disease."

The Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, which includes the India's First Free Private Rural Medical College and associated hospitals, and the Healing Little Hearts Foundation share a profound commitment to free healthcare. Their partnership signifies a significant step towards alleviating the burden of CHD on affected families, highlighting the belief that the joy of healing surpasses all other considerations.

