Sri Ramakrishna Hospital: A Complete Guide to Manage Day-to-Day Life Emergencies the Expert Way to Prevent Complications

Today, most people are aware of first aid tips for heart attack and stroke-related concerns, yet there is not much awareness of the emergencies one may face daily. The emergency specialists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provide in-depth insights into dealing with emergencies that may occur in everyday life. An emergency is a word that scares most of them. Generally, people associate the word "emergency" with something huge, for example, a major road accident or even a severe cardiac attack. However, an emergency need not be linked with something major; it can occur at any time and even at one's home. Being alert and aware of every situation can help overcome the situation without panic or worry. Well, emergencies at home might sound a bit strange. But they are quite common and occur even due to the slightest negligence. Third-degree burns, snake bites, dog bites, insect bites, and fractures are the most common emergencies seen daily. The experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (https://www.sriramakrishnahospital.com/) have shared insights on how emergencies that occur in daily life can be managed expertly. Here's the breakdown of emergencies: Third-degree burns: Burns can occur while working in a kitchen or even due to external factors. Although all burns are not considered emergencies, second-, and third-degree burns require medical help. By the time medical help reaches, performing first aid can prevent damage to the further layers of the skin. As soon as there is a burn and if the burn is deep, immediately call for help, before the help following the below tips can help:

- Move the affected person away from the fire's source and ensure that the person is in a secure area.- Clean the area with normal water, do not run it over tap water; obtain gentle ways to bring down the temperature of the burn area.- Do not rub ice over the injury.-Try to remove the clothing around the area; if it's stuck to the wound, do not try to pull it, as it can cause pain to the person. Leave it to professionals to carefully remove it without any pain.- Take off the jewellery from the burn area before the area swells.- Do not burst any blisters if they are formed, as they can spread infection.- Cover the area with a clean cotton cloth and avoid touching the injury.- Avoid applying external ointments, butter, or greases unless the doctor approves. Emergency management for snake bite: Snakebite, as people hear this word, panic fills, and they believe it to be life-threatening. However, all snake bites are not life-threatening; only about 15 per cent of the snakes are venomous and require medical help if a person experiences a bite. Reach out for help as a person experiences a snake bit, especially if the bite area changes colour or swells. These tips can help while waiting for medical help

- Leave the area immediately after the bite has occurred, as the snake is likely to strike again. And if it is caught with a tool, let it go.- Calm the person down, as panic can only make the situation worse.- Stressing out or panicking can increase the blood flow and make the venom pass much faster.- If there is any tight clothing or any ornaments like rings, or bracelets, remove it as they can cause damage if the skin swells.- Try reassuring the victim, and keep the air calm to avoid panicking.Avoid using traditional methods to apply pressure above the bite area, as it can only worsen the swelling.- Avoid trying herbal mixes or medicines as they can cause reactions and lead to complications.- Keep an eye on the victim's breathing and ensure that the victim is responding. Tips for managing a dog bite: Dog bites can be painful and also dangerous. An alarming fact is that India alone is responsible for 36 per cent of rabies deaths that happen in the world. The number seems quite high, right? To avoid fatalities, having the right sense of mind and knowing basic first-aid can help reduce fatality.

- If there is a dog bite, especially by a stray dog, stay as calm as possible and move away from the dog to avoid a second bite.- Wash the area of the bite with warm water and mild soap to avoid the spread of bacteria.- If there is bleeding, try to control it using a clean cloth.- Visit a medical facility or hospital to get a rabies vaccine to avoid the chance of getting affected by rabies. Things to keep in mind during an insect bite: Not all insect bites are venomous or dangerous, so it is important to confirm the insect responsible for the bite before confirming the bite. Following these steps can help reduce inflammation and prevent the spread of venom.

- Check if the sting protrudes from the skin; try removing it with clean hands or tweezers if possible; ensure to remove it gently without pulling so excess venom is not leaked from the stinger.- The discomfort and swelling can be alleviated by using an ice pack.- If the stinger is not removed, seek medical help to get it carefully removed. Important Takeaway: Emergencies, when handled the right way without panic, can increase the chances of speeder recovery and reduce the chances of complications. Every emergency is different, and the first step of coming out is moving to a safe place and seeking medical help immediately. Following basic first aid tips can save the victim from complications or life-threatening situations. For the residents of Coimbatore, in case of any emergency, one can consult the best emergency care specialists in Coimbatore at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital. The doctors are available round the clock and treat emergencies effectively. Care at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is on par with that provided anywhere in the country, so patients may rest assured that they will receive the best treatment possible there.

