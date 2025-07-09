Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Celebrates the Science of Hope and Debunks Common IVF Misconceptions to Spread Awareness

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 9: On the occasion of IVF Day 2025, healthcare professionals and fertility experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital have come together to mark a pivotal moment in medical history. More than four decades later, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) has become a life-changing option for millions of couples worldwide who struggle with infertility. This day is not only a tribute to the advancements in reproductive medicine but also a call to action - to raise awareness, eliminate stigma, and ensure that fertility care is accessible, affordable, and compassionate.

In vitro fertilization, or IVF day marks the birth anniversary of the world's first IVF baby, Louise Brown, and serves as a reminder of how science has revolutionized reproductive care. Yet, even after years of medical advancement, many misconceptions still surround IVF, particularly in traditional and developing societies. Recognizing this, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital took a bold step forward to address these misconceptions and exhibit the real truths.

In vitro Fertilization, once seen as an extraordinary breakthrough, is now a mainstream treatment used around the world. From hormonal imbalances and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) to endometriosis, male infertility, or unexplained causes - IVF provides hope where other options may fail.

In 2025, the cases of infertility are still on a rise, and yet it is still considered a taboo to speak out loud on the topic. Several married couples still think twice about considering IVF as an option due to fear of getting judged by the society and family. IVF is an excellent fertility option for the couples who are looking to embrace parenthood.

Due to the lack of awareness IVF is always surrounded by a lot of myths which are absolutely false. This IVF day here are some major myths,

Myth 1: IVF is exclusively reserved for the elite

Fact: Not true. Back in the day, when IVF was just introduced it happened to be an expensive procedure. But thanks to the recent advances in the medical field IVF has become one of the most affordable infertility treatments. In today's world everyone gets to choose IVF procedure without the fear of expense.

Myth 2: IVF means guaranteed pregnancy

Fact: Unfortunately not true. Many couples assume that choosing IVF guarantees you with pregnancy. But that is not how IVF works. IVF can increase the likelihood of having a baby. The success of IVF also significantly depends on multiple factors like women's health, egg count, underlying health issues, sperm quality, and others.

Myth 3: IVF constantly leads to multiple births

Fact: Not necessarily. Back in the day multiple births due to IVF were common. But today thanks to medical advancements like elective single-embryo transfer (eSET), the chances of multiple births have been greatly reduced and are under-control.

Myth 4: IVF works only in women who are young

Fact: Absolutely not. While IVF is mainly intended for couples facing fertility challenges. But IVF works just as fine in women above the age 35 or beyond. IVF treatment helps couples of older age to finally embrace parenthood after years of struggle or even for the ones who have late marriages.

Myth 5: IVF leads to cancers

Fact: Not true. Recently there have been many rumours around saying that IVF can lead to multiple cancers like ovarian and cervical cancers. But there is no scientific evidence that supports this myth even after extensive research. IVF is an extremely safe procedure where the medications and the process is tailored based on the patient's medical history and health condition.

IVF has been a groundbreaking infertility treatment option that has helped several couples bring their dream of birthing a child a reality. Globally, over 8 million babies have been born through IVF, a testament to how this innovation has transformed countless lives.

With over four decades of unwavering commitment to compassionate and advanced healthcare, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Coimbatore, stands as one of South India's most trusted multispecialty institutions. The hospital's Fertility Department is at the forefront of reproductive medicine, offering world-class IVF services backed by cutting-edge technology, a high success rate, and personalized care.

At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, fertility care is more than just a treatment - it's a journey walked hand-in-hand with empathy, expertise, and hope. The dedicated team of fertility specialists, embryologists, and support staff ensure that every couple receives the care they deserve, guided by science and supported by heart.

