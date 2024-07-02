Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Expert Hematologists Decode The Critical Role of Blood Components and Myths of Blood Cancers

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2: The hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital share insights to the cells of the human body, their roles, and how its imbalance can impact overall functioning, while debunking a few common myths about blood cancers.

Human body is a fascinating concept and consists of several minute cells that hold the body together. The hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital offer insights to these little components that play a major role in the functioning of the human body.

Human body is filled with about 5 liters of blood and this blood is known to circulate the whole body carrying oxygen and removing toxins. Human blood is usually a mix of blood cells and plasma. Plasma consists majorly of water and also contains proteins, fats, glucose, and salts. The blood is built of three main cells called the red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.

Red blood cells:

Red blood cells (RBCs) are medically termed the erythrocytes. Their major role is to transport oxygen from the lungs to all other parts of the body and return carbon dioxide through exhalation. Optimal level of RBCs has to be maintained for stamina and energy.

The ideal level of red blood cells in males is 13-16.5 gm/dL, while in females it is about 12.5-16 gm/dL. When there is a change in these levels it can cause disruptions in your daily life.

When RBC count in the human body is lower than normal it is called anemia, and hematology experts state that about 70% of the Indian population is anemic. Anemia is a condition that is most commonly reported in women especially during their menstrual cycle. Anemia can cause visible symptoms that include:

* Pale skin

* Tiredness even with minimal activity

* Shortness of breath

* Dizziness

* Heart palpitations

* Headaches

* Ringing in ears (not quite common)

When the blood levels decrease further below the range, it can cause,

* Leg swelling

* Abdominal swelling

The hemoglobin levels can gradually decrease over time and do not occur abruptly.

White blood cells:

White blood cells are called the "police force of the body" and are a part of the immune system. They are known to fight infections in the body when a foreign particle enters the human body, a flight or fight response is triggered by the immune system where the white blood cells attack and destroy by producing antibodies against the foreign particle.

There are five major types of white blood cells called,

* Neutrophils

* Lymphocytes

* Eosinophils

* Basophils

* Monocytes

Each cell has a different purpose and serves to help the body in several ways. The optimal level of white blood cells is about 4000 to 11000 cells in both men and women. When there is a decrease in their levels it can lead to a condition called leukopenia. Few common symptoms of leukopenia:

* Constant infections

* Recurrent Fever

But when the levels of WBC increase than the optimal range it can lead to different types of cancers like leukemia or lymphoma, which is a common type of blood cancer. In people with these types of cancer they can notice symptoms like,

* Constant fever

* Swelling of lymph nodes in neck, under arm, or groin region

* Weight loss

* Loss of appetite

* Excessive sweats especially during night

Regarding blood cancers most people have a misconception that people with blood cancers may experience blood vomiting as an initial sign but blood vomiting in case of cancer occurs only in the last stage and might be seen in most cancer patients.

Platelets:

These are the blood clotting cells. When these cells count decrease an individual may experience constant bleeding and red spots all over the body.

These cells have to be in the optimal range as either increase or decrease in their levels can cause multiple issues in the human body. The hematology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital suggest undergoing a complete blood count test every 3-6 months to monitor the levels and seek prompt treatment in case of any deviations.

Understanding the roles of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets is important to diagnose and treat several disorders including cancers. While blood-related cancers can be challenging to diagnose as they pose common symptoms of several other health issues. Paying close attention to changes a person experiences is important for a timely diagnosis.

