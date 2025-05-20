Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Gastroenterology Department Shares Insights on Advanced Diagnostic Procedure - Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS)

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20: The Department of Gastroenterology at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is highly equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like Endoscopic Ultrasound for diagnosis. It is one of the first hospitals to introduce this advanced diagnostic procedure that has changed the game in diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders.

Understanding Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS):

EUS is a procedure that helps doctors closely examine the inner lining and walls of the digestive tract, including important organs like the esophagus, stomach, and pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and rectum. By inserting a flexible endoscope equipped with an ultrasound probe, doctors can capture real-time images of these areas, enabling the identification and assessment of various conditions.

How does an EUS work?

EUS integrates two medical technologies - endoscopy, which involves a flexible tube with a camera for visualizing the digestive tract, and ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to generate detailed images. This combination allows physicians to see beyond surface structures, offering insights that conventional imaging methods may miss.

Types of Endoscopic Ultrasound Procedures

Upper Endoscopic Ultrasound (Upper EUS)

* An upper EUS is a straightforward outpatient procedure.

* Patients receive a sedative for comfort and lie on their left side.

* A numbing spray is applied to the throat, and a protective mouthguard is placed to prevent any accidental biting.

* The endoscope is then carefully passed through the mouth, down the esophagus, into the stomach, and finally to the duodenum (the first part of the small intestine).

* This enables doctors to examine the upper digestive tract and surrounding organs.

* If necessary, a thin needle can be used to collect tissue samples for further analysis.

Lower Endoscopic Ultrasound (Lower EUS)

* A lower EUS is also an outpatient procedure.

* Patients are given a sedative and positioned on their left side.

* The endoscope is then gently inserted through the rectum into the large intestine (colon).

* This approach allows for the detailed examination of the lower digestive tract and nearby structures.

* Although needle biopsies are rarely performed during lower EUS, the procedure remains a valuable tool for assessing underlying conditions.

The key applications of the EUS:

Cancer Detection and Staging: EUS is crucial in detecting and determining the stage of cancers affecting the digestive system, including esophageal, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers.

Identifying Gallstones and Pancreatic Conditions: It helps in diagnosing gallstones, cysts, and inflammation in the pancreas.

Assessing Digestive Symptoms: EUS can uncover the causes of symptoms such as unexplained abdominal pain, weight loss, or swallowing difficulties.

Guided Fine-Needle Aspiration (FNA): This technique allows doctors to obtain tissue samples from suspicious areas for precise diagnosis.

EUS Interventions include:

Pancreatic Pseudocyst Drainage: EUS helps in this procedure as it helps visualize the pancreases along with helping in the drainage procedure.

Gastrojejunostomy: This technique involves EUS where the surgeon can have a detailed look of the jejunum and stomach during the procedure.

EUS also has a crucial role in biliary drainage procedures like choledocoduodenostomy, hepaticogastrostomy, coeliac plexus neurolysis.

What are the benefits of endoscopic ultrasound?

* Minimally invasive procedure with minimal discomfort

* High-resolution imaging for accurate diagnosis

* Capable of detecting even small abnormalities

* Low risk of complications

* Enables precise tissue sampling when needed

At Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, the Gastroenterology Department is equipped with cutting-edge EUS technology. A team of experienced gastroenterologists ensures that patients receive accurate diagnoses with utmost safety. The department's commitment to excellence is reflected in its adoption of advanced diagnostic procedures, helping patients achieve better health outcomes.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital encourages individuals experiencing digestive symptoms, or those with a family history of gastrointestinal disorders, to consult a specialist. Early diagnosis using advanced techniques like EUS can significantly enhance treatment success rates.

Since its inception in 1975, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has earned a distinguished reputation as a premier healthcare institution. Founded and established by the SNR Sons Trust, the hospital serves several patients annually, addressing a wide spectrum of health concerns-from routine ailments to highly complex medical conditions. Located in the heart of Coimbatore, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has become a landmark in medical history, playing a pivotal role in the evolution of healthcare in modern India. With a commitment to excellence, it offers advanced medical procedures, state-of-the-art technology, and innovative surgical techniques, providing exceptional care to patients from all walks of life.

