Sri Shankari Yoga Institute Marks 13 Years with International Yoga Day And New World Record Celebration

Gummidipoondi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: In a remarkable display of dedication, discipline, and yogic excellence, the Sri Shankari Institute of Yoga and Research Center (SSIYRC) celebrated a grand triple milestone — the 13th anniversary of the institute, the 11th International Yoga Day, and a new entry into Nobel World Records — at a spectacular event held at JFN Paradise, Gummidipoondi.

The highlight of the celebration was the historic world record feat where 95 students of SSIYRC held the Cobra Yoga Posture (Bhujangasana) for five continuous minutes, officially earning a place in the Nobel World Records. The world record certificates and medals were proudly presented by Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Nobel World Records, and Soumiya Narayanasamy, International Football Player, who graced the event as distinguished guests.

The event was presided over by Mr. Shivakumaar, former Union President of Gummidipoondi, alongside Miss. S. Sandhya B.E., M.Sc., (Yoga & Naturopathy) — the visionary founder and chief trainer of SSIYRC.

Miss. Sandhya, a yoga prodigy with 9 years of professional experience and a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Yoga Competition in Singapore, has achieved 11 individual world records in yoga. Under her mentorship, an astounding 48 students have earned individual world records, and many have excelled on international platforms. Most recently, her students achieved 6 gold, 6 silver, and 6 bronze medals at the International Yoga Competition 2024 in Dubai. This year, 11 students won gold medals at the Commonwealth Yoga Competition 2025 in Indonesia.

Her passion extends beyond accolades — Miss. Sandhya continues to offer free Surya Namaskar classes in rural government schools, empowering children through yoga and distributing motivational certificates to encourage their participation.

In recognition of her tremendous contributions, she has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the “Bodhi Dharma Award” (presented by then Tamil Nadu Governor Dr. K. Rosaiah in 2015), Best Yoga Teacher Award, Thirumoolar Award, Yoga Charya Award, Wonder Women Award, Inspiring Women Award, Prominent Yoga Instructor Award, Creative and Innovative Yoga Trainer Awards, and the Aram Seiya Virumbu Achiever’s Award 2023.

Her inspiring story and achievements have been widely covered in leading newspapers and magazines in Tamil, English, and Hindi.

This triple celebration marked a significant moment in the yoga community, further establishing Sri Shankari Institute of Yoga and Research Center as a beacon of excellence in the field of yogic education and social impact.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor