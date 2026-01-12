Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Reports Exceptional Progress by Implementing The Mind Sync

Ulhasnagar (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: As the pace of life accelerates and everyone becomes absorbed in daily demands, the space to nurture our mental health grows smaller, yet the need for it grows greater. Understanding shifting emotional needs of today's children, rooted in the belief that true education cultivates both intellect and inner strength, Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Ulhasnagar, has boldly implemented India's First Mental Health Education Curriculum as a key part of its holistic learning approach. This forward-thinking adoption places SSRVM among the initial Indian schools to integrate structured emotional education into everyday schooling. This thoughtful integration aims to support every child in developing emotional clarity, resilience, compassion, and mindful living. Developed by a Harvard-trained Psychiatrist, Dr Shivam Dubey, and made feasible for implementing in schools across India by Founder, Mr Manas Dubey, The Mind Sync Curriculum works on a triangle training philosophy catering to students, teachers and parents. Through neuroscience and psychological concepts, this curriculum integrates cognitive development, emotional intelligence, and practical life skills into a cohesive 30-week mental health education curriculum centred on the five social and emotional learning skills.

The paradigm of ‘school' has often been described as a second home to children, with teachers as guardians and guides. Keeping this in mind, teachers at SSRVM have been officially certified as Mental Health Educators, equipping them to understand, support, and guide students with greater emotional sensitivity and psychological awareness. Teachers of SSRVM report feeling more confident in handling classroom emotions, managing their own stress, and fostering healthier student relationships, creating a more mindful and emotionally safe learning environment. The Program Manager at The Mind Sync, Ms Mayuri Godbole, strives to make this implementation process smooth and efficient for the teachers, children, and parents at SSRVM, Ulhasnagar.

A key highlight of the transition has been the successful implementation of the Self-Awareness and Self-Management skills for Grades 1-5, showing exceptional progress across all grades, where 99.33% of students have now achieved age-appropriate self-awareness. It was also seen that students, as young as 6 & 7 years old, displayed strong emerging emotional awareness. Students across all 5 grades showed maturity in recognising stressors and practising healthy study habits. Additionally, the second assessment done at the school showed that 100% of the students have learnt to manage their emotions and behaviours effectively. Even at this young age, students are learning to stay calm in everyday situations and respond in thoughtful and age-appropriate ways. With regular practice and implementation of the learnt skills, they are walking strongly on the path of emotional intelligence. These results show that SSRVM's commitment is already translating into measurable emotional growth, improved focus, and stronger resilience among students.

Reflecting on this success, Ms Priyanka Pan, Acting Principal, SSRVM, Ulhasnagar, shared her thoughts- “It is with immense pride that I share the transformative impact of this unique implementation of Mental Health Education curriculum, a cornerstone of our commitment to holistic student development. The Mind Sync goes far beyond traditional health education. Through structured lessons and practical exercises, our students are learning to understand and name emotions, practice self-regulation and build resilience with improved concentration. We are not just educating young minds; we are nurturing whole individuals prepared to thrive both intellectually and emotionally in their future careers and communities.”

For SSRVM, adopting this curriculum is not simply introducing another program; it is a deliberate commitment to nurturing emotionally strong, self-aware, and compassionate learners. At a time when the world moves faster than ever, when young minds are often overwhelmed by expectations, distractions, and silent pressures, SSRVM is choosing to pause, to listen, and to nurture what truly matters: the inner strength and mental balance of its students.

As SSRVM continues its path of holistic education, the integration of India's First Mental Health Education Curriculum reinforces a simple truth: academic excellence thrives in calm minds, steady hearts, and emotionally secure classrooms. By placing student well-being at the centre, empowering teachers with specialised skills, and equipping children to understand and navigate their inner world, the school is shaping a generation that is confident, compassionate, and truly future-ready. In a world that is changing faster than ever, SSRVM stands as a powerful reminder that when schools nurture emotional strength, students not only learn better, but they also grow, excel, and flourish in every direction.

