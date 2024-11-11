Sringeri Sharada Equitas Hospital Revolutionizing Cancer Care with the Launch of Low-cost, High Quality Radiation Therapy

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11: Sringeri Sharada Equitas Hospital launches radiation oncology services recently in the esteemed presence and blessings of His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sannidanam of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamigal. Dr. C. Palanivelu - Chairman, Gem Hospitals Group, Prof. Dr. G.K. Rath, Former Head, National Cancer Institute & BRA IRCH, AIIMS, New Delhi and Prof. Dr. Madhabananda Kar, Director, AIIMS Mangalagiri & Darbhanga were the Guests of Honour. The hospital has installed a cutting-edge Linear Accelerator (Elekta Versa HD) and a Brachytherapy unit (Elekta Flexitron) that deliver precise radiation therapy to cancer patients. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Equitas Hospital's mission to provide affordable and high-quality cancer care to patients from all walks of life.

As the hospital completes its first year, Equitas takes a step towards transforming lives through inclusive healthcare by launching affordable radiation therapy to serve the underprivileged sector. Through this initiative, Equitas Hospital is committed to make world-class cancer care accessible to a larger population by offering radiation therapy at 40-50% of the average market rate compared to other private hospitals.

"We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege. However, the stark reality is that cancer can push people into poverty. By inaugurating our affordable yet high quality radiation oncology services, we now provide complete cancer care. We are committed to providing hope and healing to those battling this disease," said P.N. Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Managing Trustee, Equitas Healthcare Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Arcot Sravanakumar, President & Program Director, Equitas Healthcare Foundation said, "The hospital is a Capex free model that means the entire infrastructure, land and equipment have been donated hence only operational charges need to be factored in the pricing. This is applicable for Radiation therapy treatments as well. With the most experienced oncologists and the best Linear accelerator, our hospital is committed to provide affordable treatment plans to all segments of the patients."

"With the addition of this radiation facility, we are a comprehensive and state-of-the-art cancer centre offering radiation, chemotherapy, and precision surgeries for cancer. In the past year, we have given more than 1,500 chemotherapy sessions and performed more than 500 surgeries. All modern radiation treatment protocols can be delivered at our Radiation Oncology centre," said Dr. Vaithiswaran Velayoudam, Medical Director, Sringeri Sharada Equitas Multispecialty & Cancer Care Hospital.

"We are determined to make a tangible impact on the lives of cancer patients, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This is a step towards building a healthier, more equitable future for all. The hospital is proud to be empanelled with TN-CMCHIS and PM-JAY and offers cashless treatment through all the major public and private medical insurers. This ensures that patients can avail affordable and accessible cancer care, regardless of their socioeconomic status." said Dr. Stephen Mathew, Chief Operating Officer, Sringeri Sharada Equitas Multispecialty & Cancer Care Hospital.

The hospital is a joint initiative of Equitas Healthcare Foundation, a part of Equitas SFB's CSR program and Sringeri Sharada Peetham. The core specialities at the hospital are Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Oncology, Gynae-oncology, Uro-oncology, and Radiation Oncology. The hospital has three state-of-the-art Operation Theatres, a multidisciplinary ICU, a fully equipped Day-care Chemotherapy Ward, and air-conditioned private and general wards. It has a 24-hour laboratory specialised in Onco-pathology, a Radiology department with CTScan, Ultrasound, Mammogram, and X-ray services, and a 24-hour Pharmacy. It also has a lifestyle disorder and diabetes clinic where regular wellness and health check-ups can be conducted.

