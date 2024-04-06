Srini Pallia appointed Wipro CEO & Managing Director

New Delhi, April 6 IT major Wipro on Saturday announced the appointment of Srini Pallia as its CEO and Managing Director, effective with immediate effect.

Pallia succeeds Thierry Delaporte, who is stepping down to "pursue passions outside the workplace", the company said in a statement.

“Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. And Pallia has been an integral part of this journey,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro.

“His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and commitment to Wipro's values make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” Premji added.

Pallia will be based out of New Jersey and report to Premji.

He has been with Wipro for over three decades, most recently serving as the 'CEO for Americas 1, Wipro's biggest and fastest-growing strategic market'.

“Delaporte will continue until the end of May, working closely with Pallia and me to ensure a smooth transition,” added Premji.

Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions since then, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services.

“I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory,” said Pallia, who holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

