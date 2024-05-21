Srishti Pragat: Empowering Women and Making India Proud at Visionaries Summit 2024

Washington DC [USA], May 21: At the esteemed Visionaries Summit 2024 in Washington DC, Srishti Pragat, a 28-year-old advocate for women’s rights from India, was recognized as one of the top 20 women leaders worldwide. Organized by Vital Voices and sponsored by Estee Lauder, this summit is a platform that celebrates and empowers women who are catalysts for positive global change.

A Transformative Journey with Vital Voices

Srishti’s association with Vital Voices began last year when she was selected as a Visionary Fellow from India, participating in a transformative 7-week virtual training program. This year, she joins 20 visionary women leaders from around the globe at the Vital Voices headquarters in Washington DC.

Vital Voices Global Partnership, led by influential figures such as Hillary Clinton, is dedicated to empowering women leaders who are making significant impacts in their communities. The organization’s support has propelled leaders to prestigious accolades, including the Nobel Peace Prize, and fostered groundbreaking activism, such as that of Malala Yousafzai.

The Visionary Summit Experience

The Visionaries Summit 2024 provided an incredible platform for networking and insightful workshops. Srishti expressed her gratitude to the Vital Voices team for curating such an unforgettable summit. “The summit offered invaluable networking opportunities and insightful workshops,” she said. “Let’s amplify our voices for a brighter, inclusive future.”

Srishti Pragat’s Inspiring Story

At just 28, Srishti Pragat has made significant contributions to women’s and children’s rights, youth empowerment, and social justice through her NGO, Sky Social. Founded in 2019, Sky Social addresses critical issues facing women and children, advocating for their rights and providing essential support. Her dedication and hard work earned her a spot among the top 20 female leaders at the Visionary Summit, selected from 150 applicants, and she proudly represents India on the global stage.

From Bhopal to Global Recognition

Originally from Bhopal, known as the City of Lakes in Madhya Pradesh, Srishti completed her schooling and graduated from Excellence College. Driven by her passion for social justice, she further pursued development studies at SOAS, University of London. After completing her education, she returned to India with a mission to make a difference.

Since then, Srishti has worked with various institutions, contributing to government policy-making, raising awareness against domestic violence, and collaborating with UNICEF’s youth programs. She has also assisted in creating schemes with local panchayats and helped formulate state action plans through her NGO.

The VV Visionaries Program

The VV Visionaries program, in partnership with the Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders Fund (ELELF), was created to support the next generation of emerging leaders redefining leadership in their everyday lives. This program invests in trailblazing women by providing access to leadership training and essential networks.

Making India Proud on a Global Stage

Srishti Pragat's achievements at the Visionary Summit underscore the importance of amplifying voices and making meaningful changes in society. Her story is a testament to the power of dedication, resilience, and the impact of empowering women leaders. As she continues to work towards a brighter, inclusive future, her journey serves as an inspiration to many, bringing pride to India on the global stage.

Srishti's recognition at the Visionaries Summit 2024 is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the growing influence of Indian women in global leadership. Her story is a beacon of hope and a call to action for aspiring leaders worldwide. By continuing to amplify her voice and those she champions, Srishti is paving the way for a more equitable and just world. Her journey with Vital Voices has equipped her with the tools and connections to further her mission, making her a formidable force in the fight for women’s rights and social justice.

