Srishti Publishers to Release "True Vision: Hidden Agendas" by Ajit Menon & Anil Verma - A Thrilling Blend of Real-Life Events & Cinematic Storytelling

New Delhi [India], September 27: Srishti Publishers is excited to announce the upcoming release of True Vision: Hidden Agendas, the first volume in a highly anticipated series by celebrated authors Ajit Menon and Anil Verma. Known for their unique ability to craft captivating narratives that merge reality with imaginative fiction, Menon and Verma have once again raised the bar with True Vision, a series that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Following their success with the acclaimed political thriller series The Panther's Ghosts, which garnered wide praise and recognition, the duo is set to launch True Vision, a five-volume collection of short stories spanning different genres. Each volume in the series will feature four carefully crafted tales, beginning with the first instalment, Hidden Agendas, which delves into the world of crime, corruption and the paranormal. Inspired by real events, these thrillers are a compelling blend of suspense, intrigue, and authentic storytelling.

Ajit Menon and Anil Verma are known for their bold and immersive style, and their latest work continues to push the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction. "Storytelling is an art. If you can't visualise what you are reading, it's trash," the authors say, describing their approach to narrative. With True Vision, they aim to transform true stories into intense, emotionally charged experiences, drawing readers into a visually rich world where reality and imagination seamlessly intertwine.

A Series Unlike Any Other

What distinguishes True Vision from traditional thrillers is its foundation in real-world events. Drawing inspiration from actual incidents, Menon and Verma create stories that feel deeply personal and grounded in reality while offering fiction's suspense and excitement. With Hidden Agendas, they tackle the complexities of crime and paranormal activity, taking readers on a journey through dark secrets, betrayals, and hidden motives.

"Ajit and Anil have mastered the art of blending fact with fiction, creating stories that are both thought-provoking and incredibly entertaining," said Anish Chandy of The Labyrinth Literary Agency, which represents the authors. "In Hidden Agendas, they've taken their craft to new heights. The stories are fast-paced and suspenseful, forcing readers to rethink their understanding of crime and intrigue in today's world."

The True Vision series is not just a collection of short stories but a profoundly immersive experience. Each story offers a fresh perspective on reality, wrapped in the cinematic narrative style that has become the duo's hallmark. Readers can expect intricate plots, unpredictable twists, and characters whose motivations are often as complex as the crimes they are involved in.

A Dynamic Partnership

Ajit Menon and Anil Verma have built a reputation for their collaborative synergy. Menon, who focuses on truth and authenticity, brings a level of depth and realism to the content. In contrast, Verma, a renowned Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter, adds a layer of visual richness to the stories that make them leap off the page.

"Ajit brings the truth to the content, while Anil adds visual enrichment to the narration," commented Arup Bose of Srishti Publishers. "Together, they create stories that are engaging and resonate with a deep sense of authenticity. In Hidden Agendas, readers will experience this synergy in full force as they navigate a world of love, betrayal, and suspense."

This dynamic partnership has proven to be a winning formula. Menon and Verma's previous series, The Panther's Ghosts, was a runaway success, earning them a spot among the Top 15 must-read books of 2023 and 2024. Ajit Menon was also named one of the top 5 most inspiring writers of 2024, further cementing their place in the literary world.

"One of the great joys of reading the True Vision series is seeing Ajit and Anil combine actual incidents with fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat adventures," said Chandy. "Even the paranormal activities in their stories are inspired by real events, adding an extra layer of intrigue."

A Thrilling First Volume: Hidden Agendas

The first volume in the series, Hidden Agendas, will be launched in November 2024 and promises to be an unmissable read for thrillers and crime fiction fans. Each of the four stories in Hidden Agendas dives deep into different shadowy worlds of crime and corruption and reveals hidden motives and complex characters. Readers will be forced to question the boundaries between good and evil as they unravel each mystery.

"The True Vision series captivates readers by transforming true events into compelling, visually rich experiences," said Prem Menon, Senior Vice President of Asianet (retired). "Ajit and Anil's signature narrative stylerooted in reality yet dramatised to deliver intense suspensewill take readers through tightly wound stories of love, betrayal, and crime. Each story in Hidden Agendas has layers of intrigue, leaving readers on the edge of their seats."

With its intricate plots, well-drawn characters, and real-world inspiration, Hidden Agendas is poised to be one of the year's most talked-about releases. For readers new to Ajit and Anil's work, this first volume offers an ideal entry point into their unique storytelling world.

A Series for All Genres

While Hidden Agendas focuses on thrillers, the True Vision series promises to explore a variety of genres in future volumes, offering readers a new and immersive experience with each release. This versatility sets the series apart, as it is not confined to one type of story but evolves with each volume, giving readers something new to look forward to.

"The True Vision series stands out for its engaging stories and ability to provoke deep emotions and new perspectives," said Mollywood Producer Mohanlal Menon. "By blending factual accuracy with artistic storytelling, Menon and Verma create narratives that resonate with readers long after they turn the final page. Their stories are not just fictionthey reflect the complex realities of the world we live in, seen through the lens of cinematic imagination."

About the Authors

Ajit Menon and Anil Verma shot to fame with The Panther's Ghosts, a political thriller series that received widespread acclaim. Known for their ability to weave reality into fiction, the duo has consistently been featured on must-read lists and has become a favourite among thriller enthusiasts.

With True Vision, Menon and Verma continue to push the boundaries of storytelling, offering readers a thrilling, thought-provoking experience that challenges conventional notions of crime, justice, and reality.

"A ready to shoot book.

