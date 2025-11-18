Srivari Spices and Foods Reports H1 FY26 Results

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Srivari Spices and Foods Limited (NSE: SSFL), one of the leading FMCG companies engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of flours, spices, and instant mixes, announced its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025.

Operational Highlights (H1 FY26)

* Strong growth in both flour and spices segments, supported by consistent demand and widening distribution reach.

* Ongoing capacity expansion and process automation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and sustaining margins.

* Focused marketing efforts and increasing penetration across South Indian markets driving volume growth.

Mrs. Neihaa Rathi, Chairperson & Whole Time Director Comment:

"We are delighted to report another strong performance in H1 FY26, driven by healthy growth across all key product segments. Our focus on quality, purity, and consumer trust continues to differentiate Srivari in an increasingly competitive FMCG landscape.

Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding our product basket with a sharper focus on instant mixes and blended spices while further scaling up automation and operational efficiency. Strategic efforts are also underway to enhance our retail reach, strengthen our brand visibility, and increase our footprint beyond South India.

With a robust financial position, efficient manufacturing capabilities, and a clear roadmap for expansion, Srivari Spices is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and deliver long-term value to all."

