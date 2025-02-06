SRK sets new sustainability benchmarks with industry-leading carbon reduction

Surat(Gujarat) [India], February 06:Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), a global leader in natural diamond crafting and exports, has set a new benchmark in sustainability by achieving a 34% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per carat compared to the global industry average.

This achievement, announced on International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day, which is celebrated on January 28 every year, has been independently verified and validated by Deutsch Quality Systems (India) Private Limited, a renowned ISO certification body, ensuring compliance with international standards such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, ISO 14064 and ISO 14067.

As of November 2024, SRK recorded emissions of just 70.49 kgCO2e per carat of natural diamond, setting a significant benchmark. It is now focused on further reducing emissions by expanding the use of renewable energy, particularly solar power, across its facilities.

SRK, known for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability, operates with a “cradle-to-grave” strategy that covers every stage of the diamond lifecycle — from raw material extraction to the end-of-life phase. This comprehensive effort positions SRK as a pioneer in driving environmentally responsible practices within the diamond industry.

Dr Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital & Sustainability Officer at SRK, said, “We are committed to creating a positive and lasting impact, not just for our business but for the global natural diamond industry. By addressing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and now targeting Scope 3, we are building a sustainable future that will benefit both our industry and the planet.”

In May 2024, SRK was recognised as the world's first company to operate with Net-Zero Energy, which was achieved by the adoption of renewable energy sources like rooftop solar power, along with waste management and sewage treatment initiatives that have drastically reduced its carbon footprint. Its Net-Zero efforts for water, waste and carbon are underway. SRK achieved LEED Platinum certification for its green buildings and also leads the industry with the highest number of ISO certifications, demonstrating its focus on quality, environmental responsibility, and health and safety.

With its pioneering efforts, SRK is leading the way in reshaping the natural diamond industry, demonstrating that luxury can coexist with sustainability and driving the world toward a more sustainable future.

