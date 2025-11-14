SRKP Group to Participate at the Asian Travel Expo 2025, Bahrain as Premium Exhibitor

PNN

Manama, [Bahrain], November 14: The Asian Travel Expo 2025, one of Asia's most influential B2B travel and tourism exhibitions, is set to welcome more than 200 global exhibitors and over 10,000 trade visitors. The event will bring together tourism boards, airlines, hospitality brands, travel agencies, tour operators, and travel service providers, creating a premier platform for networking, industry insights, and international collaboration.

In a strategic step showcasing its expanding footprint in the hospitality and tourism sector, SRKP Group will participate as a Premium Exhibitor at the Asian Travel Expo 2025, which will take place at Exhibition World Bahrain. This participation represents a significant milestone in SRKP's journey of diversification and innovation, strengthening its position in Asia's rapidly evolving travel and hospitality landscape.

About SRKP Group

With a legacy spanning over four decades, SRKP Group is recognized as one of India's most trusted names in infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality. Rooted in innovation, precision, and sustainability, the Group has delivered landmark projects across India. Its subsidiariesSvam Realty and ORO Resortsreflect SRKP's commitment to design excellence and world-class hospitality.

Svam Realty: https://www.svamrealty.com/

ORO Resorts & ORO Circle: https://orocircle.com/

SRKP Group Legacy, Vision and Values

SRKP Group brings over 40 years of expertise in infrastructure development and construction. Its strong values, ethics, and forward-thinking approach have built a diverse portfolio that includes:

Industrial structures

Highways and expressways

Bridges and dams

Irrigation networks and canal systems

Railway infrastructure

Residential and commercial properties

Having executed landmark irrigation, canal, railway, and dam projects across more than twelve Indian states, SRKP has contributed significantly to national development. A standout achievement is the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway, showcasing SRKP's engineering strength and commitment to nation-building.

Expanding Horizons: Svam Realty and ORO Resorts

Under the SRKP umbrella, Svam Realty and ORO Resorts continue to expand the Group's influence in real estate and hospitality.

Svam Realty

Known for boutique, design-centric developments, Svam Realty focuses on investor-friendly projects. Many of its developments have delivered impressive returns between 3X and 4X.

ORO Resorts & ORO Circle

At Nandi Hills, ORO at The Estates offers luxury villas, premium rooms, an infinity pool, panoramic hill views, refined dining, and curated event spacesraising the standard for experiential hospitality.

Introducing The Oaks: A High-Yield Investment Opportunity

SRKP Group's latest offering, THE OAKS, is a collection of boutique villas within the ORO resort ecosystem. Designed to five-star standards, these villas operate under a 10-year lease-back model managed by ORO Hospitality.

Investors are assured guaranteed rental returns of 6% to 18%, making The Oaks a secure and high-yield investment opportunity. These villas also enhance the resort's portfolio by offering premium accommodations tailored to modern travelers.

Showcasing Excellence at the Asian Travel Expo 2025

As a Premium Exhibitor, SRKP Group will showcase its integrated strengths in engineering, infrastructure, luxury hospitality, and investor-driven real estate development.

Their presence at the Expo will facilitate engagements with global tourism boards, hospitality investors, travel partners, and industry decision-makers. This participation reflects SRKP's commitment to innovation, value creation, and long-term contribution to global tourism and hospitality growth.

About Asian Travel Expo 2025

Organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCO), the Asian Travel Expo 2025 will be held from 10 to 12 December 2025 at Exhibition World Bahrain. Featuring over 200 exhibitors and more than 10,000 trade visitors, the event offers unmatched visibility, networking, and partnership opportunities in the global travel and tourism industry.

Media Enquiries

For investment opportunities and hospitality insights, please contact:

Mr. Mallikarjun Manjunath

Ms. Razia Sultana

