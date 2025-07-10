SRK’s Diamonds Shine Bright—With Zero Carbon and Global Impact

New Delhi [India], July 10: In a historic first for India and the international diamond industry, Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK) has emerged as the world’s first company to create natural diamonds with a confirmed negative carbon footprint. Issued on World Decarbonisation Day, this first-ever milestone fully integrates with India’s national sustainability goals and supports the country’s growing leadership in green innovation.

This achievement also arrives at a symbolic time for India. For the first time, the country has entered the Top 100 of the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index, marking a significant turning point in international opinion on India’s environmental initiatives. SRK’s achievement is more than symbolic: it represents a genuine, quantifiable change in industrial behavior that can be used as a model elsewhere.

A World First in Diamond Sustainability

The audited facts support that SRK’s Diamond manufacturing process now sequesters more carbon from the environment than it releases. According to Deutsch Quality Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. audits, the company reports:

Product carbon footprint of –0.239 kg CO₂e per carat of polished diamond

Organisational carbon footprint of –893 metric tons CO₂e

These figures are supported by internationally accepted verification standards, which include:

ISO 14064-1:2018

ISO 14067:2018

ISO 14068-1:2023

The GHG Protocol

This scientific validation renders SRK’s carbon-negative diamonds not only a marketing claim but a verified, data-driven fact.

Aligning with India’s Green Vision

India’s formal environmental blueprint, spanning the Gazette notifications of GHG decreases by 2025, has sped up the emphasis on industrial decarbonisation. SRK’s achievement supports the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) programme initiated by the Government of India, which supports conscious consumption and sustainable living.

SRK is not just meeting national requirements — it’s beating them, establishing an aspirational standard for others to adopt. Its operational framework comprises:

Solar-powered buildings

Net-zero energy buildings

Zero-emission processes

Rainwater collection and greywater reuse systems

Ethical and traceable supply of natural rough diamonds

This embedding of sustainable design principles demonstrates a solid application of circular economy models.

Contributing to Global SDGs

SRK is presently contributing to 14 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — a unique achievement in the manufacturing industry. Areas of greatest impact include:

Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7)

Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12)

Climate Action (SDG 13)

Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8)

Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6)

This extensive impact footprint demonstrates that luxury manufacturing can co-exist with ethical environmental responsibility.

Pure Impact: Value of Transparency

SRK is getting ready to publish the second version of its Pure Impact Report, an authoritative publication highlighting its sustainability initiatives. The report provides transparency to stakeholders by sharing metrics, case studies, and future-focused targets in the areas of:

Energy consumption

Reduction of carbon

Water and waste

Social equity programs

The report is not just a disclosure document but also acts as a guiding compass for internal betterment and external inspiration.

The Evolving Face of Luxury

At a time when mindful consumption is on the rise, especially among younger consumers, SRK’s carbon-negative diamonds find fit with shifting values in the marketplace. Beauty is not only measured in carats anymore but by climate footprint, ethical sourcing, and honesty.

Shreyans Dholakia, SRK Entrepreneur and Brand Custodian, summarized the company’s philosophy:

“For us, luxury is not about brilliance—it is about impact. We are proud to demonstrate that in sectors such as natural diamonds, sustainability is not a fantasy but an actuality. This is our achievement—but it is India’s as well.”

A Message to the World Industry

SRK’s accomplishment is greater than a technological achievement — it’s a strategic welcome to the international manufacturing and luxury industries to innovate with abandon. It shows that it’s possible for sustainability to be a source of competitive edge and that carbon neutrality — or even carbon negativity — is no longer just an idea.

While India grows as a responsible global power, carbon negative diamonds represent a greater shift — where traditional industries transform as change agents, and where national pride intersects with global responsibility.

SRK’s story rewrites the future of natural diamonds — not just as emblems of love but also as symbols of environmental stewardship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor