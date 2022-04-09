SRM Alumna conquers Antarctica through International Antarctic Expedition 2022

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is proud to announce that its alumna Maanasa Gopal is part of the Climate Force International Antarctica Expedition 2022. She reached her destination and has planted the SRMIST flag in Antarctica soil.

She has joined the extraordinary youth representing other countries to work on climate policy, action, research, and awareness with global climate experts in Antarctica. Maanasa completed her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering in 2018.

Maanasa has been selected, after multiple rounds of interviews, out of the several thousand applicants from all over the world to join the top 100 young leaders. Maanasa has been solo-backpacking since the age of 20 across different countries such as Iran, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Korea, EU, Australia to name a few.

Maanasa thanked SRMIST for sponsoring her journey and for providing constant encouragement. She said, "During my undergrad at SRMIST, I had a very conducive environment which helped me reach my goals. I was able to secure multiple internships abroad and a full-time job in Singapore right after my graduation. These opportunities shaped my life and I'm thankful for the support."

Maanasa currently runs a startup based out of Singapore under the selective Entrepass program and continues to make her alma mater proud. This young champ has already reached Antarctica and we wish her all the best in all her endeavours ahead.

